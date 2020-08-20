The BBC has confirmed that it pulled The Trial of Alex Salmond from it’s iPlayer service to carry out a ‘small change’.
The documentary, which was hosted by Kirsty Wark, was aired on BBC Two on Monday night.
However, viewers noticed that the programme had been taken off of the on-demand streaming service.
The BBC have since confirmed that was put back online this morning after making a "small change to the programme." However, the BBC did not disclose what this was.
The show faced some backlash on social media but speaking to The National, a BBC spokesperson said:
"Alex Salmond has been a senior political figure for many years and his trial and subsequent acquittal was a major news story, which received extensive coverage at the time.
"The outcome was fairly reflected in the programme and would have been known to everyone watching.
"Within that context, the film aimed to examine what impact the trial had had in terms of the me too movement and Scottish politics.
"A range of different views were heard, including authoritative contributors who made points in support of Alex Salmond, such as Jim Sillars and Kenny MacAskill."
You can watch The Trial of Alex Salmond here.
