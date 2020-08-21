THE pandemic’s influence on every aspect of our lives, from the minutiae to the momentous, cannot be underestimated, but it seems it has also served to permanently shift the consumer landscape to a world where the mobile phone is king.

We knew that anyway, no?

One look around the room, pavement or pub pre-lockdown offered an obvious glimpse of the way we rely on our phones - eyes down, staring at small screens rather than at the surroundings. But the newly-released figures for the first half of 2020 show how staggering this connection has become - consumers spent 1.6 trillion hours on their mobiles from January to the end of June.

It’s big business?

The amount mobile users spent on their phones - in the App Store and on Android phones’ Google Play - rose to $50 billion in the first half of 2020 - referred to by analysts as the ‘H1’ period - making it the biggest yet.

But it’s more than that?

Mobile shopping boomed in the same period, with experts saying the sheer surge has propelled the entire mobile shopping industry forward by years as tech giants such as PayPal reported their best quarters ever.

Downloads?

Downloads of mobile apps and games topped 64 billion in H1, while the average mobile user spent 27% of daily waking hours - or 4.3 hours - on their mobile devices in April 2020 - up 20% from 2019, with April being well into the lockdown period for most of the world.

Remote working and light relief?

Zoom was the global business app leader, followed by Cloud Meetings and Microsoft Teams, with mobile users spending 220% more time working on their phones. While stuck inside, though, many of us eschewed the big screen TVs at our disposal to turn to our phones for entertainment - globally, consumers spent 25% more time streaming movies and TV shows on their mobiles in the second quarter of 2020 than the fourth quarter of last year.

The growth is unprecedented?

According to mobile data and analytics platform, AppAnnie, “COVID-19 has dramatically reshaped life as we know it. From gaming to shopping to payments to video conferencing, mobile has taken centre stage in our lives - ingraining new app habits and permanently shifting the consumer landscape to a mobile-first world.”

It’s a hard habit to break?

The analytics’ firm’s new 2020 Mobile Report for the first half of the year states: “Psychologists have found it takes an average of 66 days to form a habit. As the pandemic stretches into the third quarter of 2020…app habits are solidifying and mobile is becoming even more deeply rooted in our routines.”

It’s all due to the virus?

The pace and extent of growth is, yes. Lexi Sydow, senior market insights manager for App Annie, said: “COVID-19 propelled mobile usage forward, achieving growth that would have otherwise taken two to three years. As we head into the festive season and 2021, businesses who prioritise mobile will outpace competitors, as mobile represents a significant driver of revenue growth for businesses.”