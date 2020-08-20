THE leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said Gavin Williamson must "reflect" on the failings of the exams grading fiasco.

Douglas Ross MP, who took over from Jackson Carlaw earlier this month, refused to back the UK Government education secretary during an interviewing this morning.

Mr Williamson has faced furious backlash over the bungled marking system which used a flawed algorithm and disproportionately affected students from schools in less affluent areas.

It also saw around 40% of A-Level marks downgraded, prompting a u-turn from the Government to revert to teacher estimates for the marks instead.

The Scottish Government's education secretary John Swinney faced similar levels of outrage over the exam results in Scotland, where a flawed algorithm was also used and led to thousands of students getting marks lower than they were predicted.

He was the first to decide to reverse the decision and use teacher predictions when Scotland's exam grades were released, which was followed by Northern Ireland, Wales and the UK Government later when their grades were being published.

Mr Ross, who previously called for Mr Swinney to resign over the debacle, said this morning: " I think Gavin Williamson and the Government and the Department for Education will be reflecting on why did they not see the problem that the SNP had to deal with as a result of their actions in Scotland/

“I’m not here to say in your report that I think Gavin Williamson has done a great job and he should continue.

“I think he has to reflect on what happened to so many pupils in England, students who were concerned for four days, because we had the exact same up here in Scotland for a week."

Mr Williamson has apologised for the “distress” caused but repeatedly refused to say whether he had offered his resignation for overseeing the fiasco.

Labour’s shadow education secretary Kate Green called for her opposite number to publish all his correspondence about the algorithm.

“Gavin Williamson was warned again and again about the problems with the grading algorithm, and each time he did nothing,” she said.

“This endless pattern of incompetence is no way to run a country.”

Mr Williamson was also asked by the chairwoman of the Commons petitions committee, Catherine McKinnell, to urgently respond to two public petitions over exams that have exceeded a combined 180,000 signatures.