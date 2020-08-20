An osprey chick, born to birds experts feared wouldn't breed this spring, has taken flight from its nest in Perthshire.

The chick was born to birds known as LM12 and NC0, who, after a shaky start, have successfully raised a chick in their first season as a breeding pair.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust feared the pair would be unsuccessful in breeding as they abandoned their regular nest on the loch on April 12.

But after making regular appearances on the reserve’s wildlife webcam, it was discovered they had made a new nest at Loch of the Lowes nearby.

READ MORE: First polar bear cub born in Scotland to relocate to England

The trust has now confirmed their chick has fledged from the nest, although it has not yet been possible to discover whether the bird is male or female.

Sara Rasmussen, Perthshire ranger for the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: “It was a privilege to watch NC0 and LM12 form a strong pair bond this spring.

“I’m absolutely delighted that they’ve been able to successfully raise a chick, and we’re hopeful that they’ll go on to have many more seasons together.

“We’re still waiting to see if this young bird will appear on our webcam before its maiden migration, but visitors to the reserve may be lucky enough to see it testing its wings ahead of a long journey south.”

There are now believed to be less than 1,500 ospreys in the UK, with the vast majority in Scotland.

In winter, ospreys cover up to 5,000 miles over a period of months as they migrate to west Africa.

Osprey mother NC0 left the area in early August, and the other two ospreys are expected to fly south by September.

The male osprey LM12 has been breeding at Loch of the Lowes since 2012 and has raised 15 chicks in that time.

NC0, a female who was ringed at a nest near Loch Ness in 2016, is LM12’s third mate.