ENGINEERS have been forced to shut an alternative route to the landslip-stricken A83 Rest and be Thankful road for the seventh time in 16 days "for safety reasons" because of the prospect of further heavy rain.

The critical iconic Highlands artery has been closed after landslips brought down 6,000 tonnes of debris amid heavy rain on August 4.

Now it has emerged that the prospect of further heavy rain means the single-track Old Military Road (OMR), which has acted as a relief route will be closed from 9pm today (Thursday) to 9am on Friday with around 30-40mm of rain expected to fall across the area in the next 24 hours.

The route had been shut for the same reasons between 9pm on Wednesday and 6am today (Thursday) and also 18 hours from noon on Tuesday.

⚠️#A83 Rest and Be Thankful: Old Military Road⚠️#A83: Old Military road will close tonight for safety due to forecast heavy rain



It will be closed from 9pm tonight



OMR to be assessed from 9am Friday morning ahead of a potential reopening#PlanAhead #DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/rpmkApssht — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 20, 2020

Road maintenance contractor BEAR Scotland which is working on repairs to the iconic Scottish road in what it describes as "one of the largest landslips in recent times" do not expect the main A83 to be back in action till next month.

The disruption will force many drivers to go on an almost 60 mile detour to avoid the landslip area.

A full safety assessment will take place from 9am on Friday morning which will assess if the local diversion route is safe to reopen. This will be undertaken earlier if weather permits.

"Heavy rain has the potential to impact on the steep channels above and below the A83 carriageway, where loose debris and material is present following a major landslip," said BEAR Scotland.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north Wwst representative said: “We’re paying close attention to the forecasts in order to ensure if it is safe for us to keep the Old Military Road open for road users given the presence of loose debris in the steep channels on the hillside.

“Heavy rain is developing overnight with particularly heavy rain tomorrow morning until 9am.

For safety the OMR will close from 9pm until 9am, when we’ll reassess the route to check if it is safe to reopen.

“We understand the frustration in closing the OMR however we need to put safety of road users first. We’ll continue to monitor the hillside and the conditions in the area and do all we can to open the OMR as soon as we can tomorrow morning once the safety assessment following the heavy rain is complete."

Following some concerns from local businesses, teams from roads maintenance contractor BEAR Scotland said it would rearrange the road signs at Tarbet to further highlight that businesses in the area rema “Argyll remains open for business and as ever we thank the local community and road users for their patience and assure them we’re working hard to get the A83 open as quickly and safely as possible," said Mr Ross.

#A83 #RestAndBeThankful: Old Military Road to *CLOSE* overnight (Thurs) from 9pm due to forecast heavy rain until inspection at 9am tomorrow morning. Heavy rain expected Friday morning & OMR to be assessed before reopening. More here: https://t.co/lE7NTSanoL pic.twitter.com/0vSamXsR2D — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) August 20, 2020

It emerged at the weekend that campaigners had won a battle to force ministers to push forward a re-routing solution after over a decade of failed fixes to deal with landslides and rock slips on the road.

Ministers had been accused of wasting nearly £80m since 2007 on solutions and maintenance to deal with the landslide risks.

The Scottish Government is now looking at re-route solutions on the vital route for Argyll and Bute after a string of failed attempts to deal with the issue including the use of large catch pits.