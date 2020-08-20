THE MAJORITY of Scots believe independence is distracting from more pressing issues, according to a new poll.

The survey of more than 1000 people found that a third believed independence was one of the most important issues facing the country, however 52% thought it was a distraction.

The YouGov poll was conducted between July 28 and 30 on behalf of the think tank the Scottish Fabians, asking 1134 Scots over the age of 18 for their views.

Looking at the views of voters from individual parties, the survey found that more than a fifth of people (21%) who voted SNP in the 2019 election agreed that IndyRef was a distraction from other important topics, joined by 70% of Labour voters, 89% of LibDem voters and 94% of Conservative voters.

Of SNP voters, 70% said it was one of the most important issues in Scotland. A quarter (24%) of Labour voters agreed, with just 5% of Tory voters and 6% of LibDems agreeing.

It also found that just 8% of people thought that Holyrood and Westminster governments were working well together, but 76% believed they should be cooperating closely on issues that impacted them.

Fewer women than men thought independence was one of Scotland's most important issues, with 32% of women agreeing compared to 42% of men.

More people (46%) said the decision on whether to hold a second referendum should be made jointly with both governments than those who thought it should be made only by the Scottish Government (42%).

It also found that 63% of people were unlikely to vote for a party which held a different view on independence than themselves, while 9% said they would be likely to do so.

The work was done as part of a wider project being conducted by the Scottish Fabians looking at devolution and how to make it a success.

Katherine Sangster, national manager of the Scottish Fabians, said: “The message to the SNP from this polling is clear: the majority of the Scottish people see independence as a distraction.

“While some polls have asked how people might vote should there be another referendum, this clearly shows that most Scots don’t see this as a priority.

“What people want is governments to focus on the issues that impact their lives, and they want to see more cooperation between Westminster and Holyrood.

“Scotland’s politicians from all parties should focus their energy and resources on making devolution work so that we can address the many serious challenges that the country is facing.

“The message for Scottish Labour is also clear - it must remain unequivocal on its pro-UK stance whilst setting out policies that will make a difference to the lives of Scots. Sitting on the fence on the constitution in Scotland is not an option.”