Scotland has recorded its highest rise in positive Covid-19 cases since May.
In the last 24 hours, 77 more people have tested positive for the virus, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
It represents 1% of all those tested, and marks the highest number of new cases in almost three months.
It comes amid local clusters emerging across the country, including in Aberdeen, Glasgow, North Lanarkshire and Perthshire.
Ms Sturgeon confirmed no deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, meaning the death toll remains at 2492.
It was confirmed that 249 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - one more than yesterday.
Two people are in intensive care.
Two more cases have been identified in a school for additional support school in Dundee, which announced its decision to close yesterday after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in adults linked to the school.
There are now eight cases connected to Kingspark School.
