NICOLA Sturgeon has today outlined a further easing of lockdown measures in Scotland.
Giving her three-weekly update to the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister set out some key changes to the route map out of lockdown.
However, Ms Sturgeon confirmed that the country would not yet be moving into Phase 4.
It comes as Scotland is currently dealing with a number of coronavirus clusters, and with schools having reopened to pupils last week.
Last month, the First Minister outlined a series of indicative dates for further changes to the lockdown rules, which she confirmed today.
As of Monday, the following things will be permitted:
- Live events (outdoors) with physical distancing, enhanced hygiene and restricted numbers following relevant guidance.
- Organised outdoor contact sports can resume for all ages, following the guidance of relevant sports bodies.
- Snooker/ pool halls and indoor bowling facilities can re-open – following guidance.
- Bingo halls can re-open with physical distancing and following guidance.
- Driving lessons can resume – following guidance.
- Amusement arcades and casinos can re-open following guidance including enhanced hygiene.
- Funfairs - both static and travelling - can re-open subject to relevant guidance.
The First Minister also provided an update on gyms and other events.
Gyms and swimming pools can now reopen from August 31.
Indoor sports courts can also open from that date.
