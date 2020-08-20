GYMS and swimming pools can start to reopen from the end of the month, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed, while stadiums could reopen from September 14.

The First Minister said outdoor contact sports can take place from Monday, as well as some seated outdoor live events.

Meanwhile, indoor live events such as standing concerts could go ahead from September 14, subject to guidance and with physical distancing and restricted numbers.

Gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can start to reopen from August 31, brought forward from an original date of September 14.

For those aged 12 and over, the reopening of indoor courts applies to non-contact activity only until September 14.

Theatres and music venues could reopen from September 14. This does not include nightclubs.

Driving lessons can resume from Monday.

But Scotland will not yet move to phase four of its route map out of the coronavirus lockdown and local authorities and police will be given new powers to enforce restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon gave the results of a three-week review of lockdown restrictions to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

She said Scotland cannot move to the last stage of its four-step plan to ease out of lockdown as the virus is still a significant threat.

The First Minister stressed the reopenings in September "are at this stage indicative only".

She said: "And given the volatility we face in transmission of the virus, there is a very real possibility that these plans will change.

"However, with that significant caveat, we hope that from September 14, sports stadia will be able to reopen, though only for limited numbers of spectators and with strict physical distancing in place.

"Some professional sports events may be arranged for spectators before then - with Scottish Government agreement - to test the safety of any new arrangements.

"We also hope that from September 14, indoor contact sports activities can resume for people aged 12 and over.

"And we hope that entertainment sites and cultural venues - such as theatres and live music venues - will be able to reopen from that date too, but with strict physical distancing in place.

"To facilitate that, these venues can open for preparation and rehearsals from August 24."

Ms Sturgeon said wedding and civil partnership receptions and funeral wakes could be allowed to have more attendees from September 14, although numbers will remain restricted.

A date has not been set for the reopening of non-essential call centres and offices, with home working remaining the default position.

The reopening of offices and call centres would "significantly increase the risk of indoor transmission" and "make it more difficult to keep schools open", Ms Sturgeon said.

She said: "This does come down to difficult judgments about priorities.

"We have made clear that our priority is to enable children to be safely back at school. And with the virus at its current levels, that means we cannot do everything else we would like to do - like bring back non-essential offices."

Ms Sturgeon also announced an intention to give new powers to police and local authorities.

"The Scottish Government has powers under emergency legislation to issue directions in respect of a class of premises - for example, to close all pubs in a particular postcode," she said

"We intend to give local authorities the power to act in respect of individual, specific premises that are breaching guidelines and risking transmission of the virus."

This power would enable local authorities to close premises or to impose conditions on their opening.

Police will also be given powers to break up house parties as they "pose a very real and significant risk of clusters and outbreaks".

"For use in cases of flagrant breach and as a last resort we intend to give the police powers of enforcement to break up and disperse large indoor gatherings," she said.

"We believe that both of these new powers are necessary to continue to suppress the virus. "