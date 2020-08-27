They Both Die At The End

Adam Silvera

Harper Collins , £6.55

What is the book about?

Set in a world where everyone receives an official phone call known as the Death Cast informing them they’ll die within the next 24 hours. Among the measures in place is the Last Friend app which is how the main characters Mateo and Rufus meet.

Who is it aimed at?

For the content and intensity it’s best suited to readers around 13 and older.

What was your favourite part?

The concept felt fresh and was able to keep a sense of intrigue throughout without ever losing the hopeful tone that is so important.

What was your least favourite part?

Using only one day to tell the story is a very different type of writing that made me want to know the characters and their lives before this day a little better.

Which character would you most like to meet?

Mateo, a very relatable character.

Why should someone buy this book?

Adam Silvera makes the reader stop and think about life and how they spend it.