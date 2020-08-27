They Both Die At The End
Adam Silvera
Harper Collins , £6.55
What is the book about?
Set in a world where everyone receives an official phone call known as the Death Cast informing them they’ll die within the next 24 hours. Among the measures in place is the Last Friend app which is how the main characters Mateo and Rufus meet.
Who is it aimed at?
For the content and intensity it’s best suited to readers around 13 and older.
What was your favourite part?
The concept felt fresh and was able to keep a sense of intrigue throughout without ever losing the hopeful tone that is so important.
What was your least favourite part?
Using only one day to tell the story is a very different type of writing that made me want to know the characters and their lives before this day a little better.
Which character would you most like to meet?
Mateo, a very relatable character.
Why should someone buy this book?
Adam Silvera makes the reader stop and think about life and how they spend it.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.