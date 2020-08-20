BORIS Johnson has paid tribute to families and survivors of the Manchester arena attack following the sentencing of Hashem Abedi.

Abedi, brother of bomber Salman, was jailed for 55 years today for the murders of 22 people on May 22, 2017.

Speaking after the sentencing, the Prime Minister said it was "an opportunity to reflect on the importance of tolerance, community and kindness", adding they were "values which are fundamental to our country, and which we saw in Manchester in the face of unimaginable tragedy.”

He described the attack as "horrifying" and a "cowardly act of violence" towards children and their families who had gone to enjoy an Ariana Grande concert when a bomb exploded in the Manchester Arena.

Scottish 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod, from Barra, was one of the 22 casualties of the attack.

The other victims of the attack were Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callander, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley and Nell Jones

Mr Johnson said: "The Manchester Arena attack was a horrifying and cowardly act of violence which targeted children and families.

“Those who were taken from us will never be forgotten, nor will the spirit of the people of Manchester who came together to send a clear message to the entire world that terrorists will never prevail.

“My thoughts remain with the survivors, and with the friends and families of victims, who have shown remarkable courage and dignity.

“I would also like to express my thanks to the police and all those who have worked tirelessly to deliver justice for the families.

Today’s sentencing is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of tolerance, community and kindness – values which are fundamental to our country, and which we saw in Manchester in the face of unimaginable tragedy.”