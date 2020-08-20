PARENTS at a primary school where a whole class is now isolating due to a positive coronavirus case have been asked to wear masks.
It was revealed yesterday that a class and teacher at St Albert's Primary had been advised by contact tracers to quarantine for 14 days.
Now a letter from head teacher Christopher Stewart says parents picking up and dropping off from the school should wear face coverings.
They have also been asked to ensure they use the correct entrances and exits at the Pollokshields school as well as social distance.
Yesterday, fee-paying Kelvinside Academy was also named as one of three Glasgow schools where Test and Protect contact tracers are asking pupils to self-isolate.
Now NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has released a list of all affected schools in its catchment area.
These include Carntyne and St Albert's primaries and Kelvinside Academy in Glasgow.
St James Primary, Renfrew, and Wallace Primary with Todholm Primary, all Renfrewshire, are on the list, as is Edinbarnet Primary School, West Dunbartonshire.
In each of the schools, Public Health teams have established a list of close contacts.
