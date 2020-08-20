Pupils "may well" have to wear face coverings in schools in the "near future", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister made the comments as she was urged to make extra funding available to councils to employ 3,500 teachers to help support social distancing in schools.

Children are not currently required to wear masks in school but Ms Sturgeon said this guidance "may well" be updated after a meeting on Friday.

She was responding to a question from Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie at First Minister's Questions on Thursday.

Mr Harvie said teachers and parents had concerns about safety, saying "for schools to remain open they need to remain safe".

He echoed calls by the EIS, the education union, to make funding available for extra teachers to help "reduce class sizes and make possible physical distancing".

He said the funding promised by the Scottish Government would only allow 1,400 teachers to be employed, less than half of what is needed.

He said: “For schools to remain open, they need to remain safe. One week on from reopening it’s clear that the concerns expressed by teachers and other school staff, as well as parents and pupils, are still very real.

"In spite of the efforts being made, further urgent action is needed to keep people safe.

“The EIS has this week made a direct plea to the First Minister, saying that 3,500 additional teachers are needed to reduce class sizes.

"So far, the Scottish Government is funding less than half of this. They are also asking that guidance on physical distancing and face coverings be strengthened.

“The evidence is clear that face coverings can reduce the spread of the virus, which is why they’re needed in other crowded indoor spaces.

"It’s simply not credible to say that transmission just won’t happen in schools, when we know the risk exists everywhere else when social distancing doesn’t happen.

“Since schools opened we’ve seen photos of crowded corridors and canteens, where social distancing clearly isn’t possible.

"It’s clear that face coverings should be worn in high schools where distancing is simply not possible.”

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government is monitoring the situation carefully and will keep evidence under review.

She said: "I think it's really important that we have prioritised and continued to prioritise children being back in full-time education.

"But equally I understand the concerns that parents have."

She added: "The Deputy First Minister will chair a meeting of the education recovery group tomorrow and we will consider the calls that the EIS have made as well as other calls.

"I think, to conclude my answer on the issue of face coverings, I do think this is something we have to constantly review, and I'm sure it will be a topic of discussion at the education recovery group tomorrow.

"It may well be that that is guidance that in the near future we do look to change, in terms of the role of face coverings within schools.

"None of this can be fixed in stone right now. We're trying to navigate a really difficult, uncertain and unpredictable situation."