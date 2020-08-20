A LEADING sexual health charity has demanded Facebook tackle fraudulent adverts claiming to “cure HIV” with herbs.

HIV Scotland chief executive Nathan Sparling penned the letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ask for urgent action against the spam adverts which he believes is mining data on vulnerable people as well as peddling false cures for the virus.

The charity chief said HIV Scotland’s own Facebook page has been blighted with false advertising, all of which has been reported to Facebook but as of today, three of the fake ads are still displayed on its page.

In his letter, Mr Sparling said he was “exasperated” about the adverts and the lack of action the social media giant is taking to protect vulnerable people.

He wrote: “Today, HIV Scotland received a new recommendation – something we can’t hide or delete – promoting a herbal HIV cure.

“This kind of misinformation is incredibly dangerous, and risks the public health of people across the world. No such cure exists, and to allow your platform to continue to be a place where this can be promoted is extremely problematic.

“Currently, three recommendations are still live on HIV Scotland’s Facebook Page. All of them have been reported to Facebook as harmful, abusive or spam. No action has been taken on the posts.

“We are continually trolled by these spam accounts, that are nothing more than a data mining exercise that seeks out vulnerable people who may hope such a cure exists.”

Adverts claim to offer a herbal cure for HIV in seven days, and provide email addresses and phone numbers for those looking to purchase the false medicine.

Not only are the adverts exploiting vulnerable people, they are detrimental to their health if people opt for herbal medication over seeking help from a doctor, according to HIV Scotland.

Mr Sparling said: “We have regularly reported these spam posts to Facebook, but nothing gets done about it. A recommendation posted in 2017 is still visible on HIV Scotland’s Facebook page.

“This misinformation is dangerous and harmful, prying on vulnerable people who might hope such a cure might work. No herbal remedy cures HIV, and Facebook must act to remove the misinformation from its platform.

“Facebook is used by many organisations, activists and groups to promote campaigns and information to people living with HIV. It needs to be a safe space with accurate information, and allowing this type of content to continue is simply unacceptable.”

Facebook has been contacted for comment.