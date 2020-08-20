The convenience and versatility of CoVault’s ‘pay as you go’ workspaces have made them attractive propositions for small businesses, start-ups and even SMEs, especially in the current climate

FOR an increasing number of Scottish small business owners and entrepreneurs, shared office workspaces simply make sense – providing a flexible and low-risk solution to acquiring premises in the uncertain post-Covid landscape.

Founded by Scottish entrepreneur John McGlynn, CoVault first launched its all-inclusive, flexible workspace model in Paisley, where sister company Storage Vault’s flagship facility is located.

The initial concept was to offer storage space and flexible workspace leases to small businesses, helping both start-ups and more established firms develop as their business grew, without being tied into restrictive leases – with the helpful ability to expand or downsize rapidly.

It can often be an isolating experience operating your own business or enterprise, but CoVault believes communal spaces can greatly benefit small firms with networking opportunities, as well as being inspired and motivated by like-minded entrepreneurs working in the same building.

Covault now boasts 21 locations across Scotland, with further expansion planned – with well-established bases in Cambuslang, East Kilbride and Kilmarnock and a significant presence in key locations connected to motorway, railway, and airline networks.

Its office space is suitable for all sorts of companies, from beauticians to caterers to bagpipe-makers.

Its success has seen the firm expand rapidly, with 10 locations acquired in 2018 alone. They now have over 300 clients across their Scottish premises.

The CoVault business model sees the company acquire freehold and commercial industrial buildings in prime sites, which are refurbished to a high standard and let out to small businesses on rolling contracts.

Glasgow City Centre recently marked the opening of CoVault’s latest site – a listed building on Cook Street that had been neglected, but is now a stylish, bright space for small businesses.

All CoVault facilities are high quality office and light industrial suites ranging from one-person studios to 50 person offices.

For managing director Anthony McAteer and his team, CoVault’s facilities simply boast all the amenities required in assisting firms to flourish and operate without crushing property overheads – but as McAteer explains, it has never lost sight of its ‘local’ outlook.

“Even though we are a big company now, each individual base is a ‘local’ business and it engages with the community around it,” he says.

“Most of our customers come from within three to five miles of each site, so it’s important to us to create that kind of atmosphere.”

In recent years, CoVault has also forged relationships with a range of grass-roots organisations and enterprises, with one recent endevour seeing staff team up with Volunteer Glasgow to lend a helping hand to charities.

And in the post-pandemic landscape, McAteer explains a big focus of CoVault will be similar projects, one of which aims to tackle the issue of homelessness.

“The wellbeing and satisfaction of our customers and of our own employees is our priority and we want to take this a step further – displaying compassion for the success and happiness of other people outwith our ordinary operations, and helping to make a difference,” he explains.

Founder John McGlynn said: “Our investment into the Scottish self-storage and flexible workspace is continuing rapidly.

“We expect this trend of rapid expansion to continue as the demand for high-quality, well-located self-storage and flexible workspace grows.”

He also stressed that CoVault was well placed to deliver on its value-add strategy, buying well and delivering smart asset management initiatives. “The progress we have made to date reflects that plan,” he said.

The ongoing success of CoVault has also left McGlynn highly optimistic about the prospects of the Scottish economy in the post-Covid landscape. “Our rapid expansion of workspace locations shows that small businesses in Scotland are thriving,” he affirmed.

For more information, see www.covaultworkspace.com

-------------------------------------------

FIRM FAVOURITES: FIVE COVAULT MEMBERS

GRACE AND GLAMOUR

WHEN launching her beauty studio, Jodie Ramsay, 23, was looking for somewhere that offered opportunities for growth.

CoVault’s Colquhoun Street workspace in Stirling became the ideal match for the young beautician who owns Grace & Glamour – a new make-up and beauty studio. “The place I was in before I moved here in February didn’t give me enough room to grow,” says Jodie. “This place provided opportunity to bring in more staff and increase floor space.”

Jodie’s company offers a wide range of beauty services within the flexible working space, including make-up, lashes, facials, brows and nails. In 2019 the firm won the Best Beauty Treatments Award at the Stirling & Falkirk Business Awards.

Having her business in CoVault’s Stirling workspace, has helped Jodie increase her beauty studio’s local presence. “Since moving to this area, it’s been so much easier to explain to people how to find us,” admits Jodie.

“Even if they don’t know the street, they are likely to know one of the businesses close by, and it’s easy for customers to find parking. Since opening the studio in July, we have been busier than ever. Adapting to social distancing measures wasn’t too much hassle as we have so much room inside, and with four staff working around the measures is easy.”

For more info, visit Grace & Glamour at 35b Colquhoun Street, Stirling, call 07387 615211 or see facebook @graceandglamourstirling

-------------------------------

EDINBURGH FOOD DELIVERY

EDINBURGH Food Delivery view themselves as the capital’s best ‘online supermarket’, working with local suppliers to bring top quality produce to customers’ doors five days a week.

But of course, any ‘supermarket style’ food delivery service requires adequate storage premises, and that that’s where CoVault’s spacious Newbridge facility is the perfect solution – a facility which provides adequate space and security for the goods – and also offers the firm’s customers a nearby base to collect fruit, vegetables and other fresh produce.

Familar local brands can also easily drop their goods off to the company.

With their services growing increasingly popular due to the global pandemic and recent lockdown, the firm has been delivering fresh, local produce across Edinburgh from a range of independent suppliers, household brands and also products not available in supermarkets.

Having run The Edinburgh Catering Company since 2013, the service already boasts a large and trusted network of suppliers from across Edinburgh, Perthshire & East Lothian – all taking advantage of the excellent transport links at the easy-access CoVault Newbridge premises.

The spacious facility also allows the firm to put additional hygiene procedures in place during the coronavirus pandemic, and also adhere to strict cleanliness practices.

For more information, go online at www.edinburghfooddelivery.com

------------------------------

C&E ELECTRICAL WHOLESALE

WHEN it came time to expand his business facilities, the choice was simple for Iain Sutherland. Having been a previous tenant of CoVault, he was thrilled to move his firm, C&E Electrical Wholesale, into an attractive new workspace in Fullarton Road, Glasgow.

C&E Electrical Wholesale work with traders and the public dealing in LED lighting including commercial materials, garden lighting, switchgear cables, and much more.

CoVault’s well designed and contemporary workspace proved a great fit for Iain’s expanding family business.

Not only did the space allow for flexibility but being a tenant of CoVault permitted Iain to design and convert the former storage unit into a new office space to suit his company.

“We were able to build a brand-new trade counter for inside, a new front door, new wall, put in new carpets and lower the ceilings…it’s warm and cosy,” says Iain.

Aside from the larger facilities, Iain was also attracted to the extensive security on site, including cameras and electric gates.

“The location is very handy for the motorway,” says Iain. “It’s just off the M74 and only 15 minutes outside Glasgow’s city centre.”

To find out more about C&E Electrical Wholesale, simply visit CoVault Workspace 3.2 and 3.3, Fullarton Road, Cambuslang or email the firm on ce.electricalltd@outlook.com

----------------------------------

WYNNE WYNNE SOLUTIONS



A NEW tenant in CoVault’s recently-opened workspace in Glasgow’s Fullarton Road, Lesley Wynne prides her accountancy firm on providing high quality, cost-effective, face-to-face accountancy services – and all these aspirations are certainly well served by her spacious, stylish new offices.

Offering financial solutions tailored to the specific and individual needs of a wide range of businesses and individuals, the firm’s premises have to live up to the professionalism her clients expect – with prestigious limited companies, sole traders, partnerships, contractors, service personnel, landlords and more visiting the office regularly.

As well as accounts, audit and tax compliance, personal tax planning and contractor accounting, Wynne Wynne Solutions also deal with investment planning, buy-to-let property investment, pensions and more.

“Our mission is simply to make business as profitable and tax efficient as possible,” says Lynne.

“At our premises, we provide a friendly, efficient and courteous service and aim to exceed expectations.

“By listening to the needs and wantsof our clients, we aim to find the most effective solution for you, whether you are looking to take advantage of tax incentives the government offers or grow and develop your business.”

For more information, visit Covault Workspace, 1 Fullarton Road, Cambuslang or see www.wynnewynne.com

-----------------------------

VARSITY JOINERS

FIVE months ago, James Petrie moved his growing business, Varsity Joiners, into CoVault’s Stirling workspace in Colquhoun Street.

The Stirling-based industrial units, with CoVault’s trademark yellow featured on the roller shutters, attracted James to the site for several reasons. “The security surrounding the units is great, we store a lot of materials and it’s reassuring to know there’s 24-hour surveillance around the property,” says James.

Varsity Joiners have launched a new project named Varsity Creations, due to an increase in demand for bespoke orders. The firm works across a large range of projects, anything from new builds, renovations, restoring old buildings, decking, to creating outbuildings.

“People are going crazy for summer houses, man caves, and decking at the moment,” admits James.

“Customers prefer us building these on site and taking it ready-made to homes instead of making any mess around gardens or homes.”

With a staff of 16, another vital requirement was accommodating enough parking spaces. Thankfully, CoVault’s Colquhoun St facility has enough space to cater to a large number of workers. James and his team were also hired, with the help of CoVault, to build offices for some of the units beside his own.

“We were able to fit our own office in the space, and CoVault have been really good sorting any issues.”

See facebook @varsityjoiners