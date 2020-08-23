THE Sturm und Drang over social media continued unabated this week. From, in order of authoritativeness, philosopher Alain de Botton through Pointless host Richard Osman to singer James Bay, the premise of electronic platforms for the hoi polloi has come under severe scrutiny.

De Botton said social media had made society “inhumane”, with folk ostracised just for having different opinions. “Groupthink” was stifling debate, and forgiveness – the basis of a humane society – extremely rare.

Osman said Twitter had created a “combative” view of life, where “an awful lot of idiots want to call you an idiot”. (Hey, that’s almost a working description of life on a newspaper, mate).

Bay said looking at social media was stressful, as it made you feel you weren’t good enough. Thankfully, I’m not on social media, and have friends around to reassure me that I’m not good enough.

I can, of course, see what folk say on Twitter, though I have trouble following interactions and I don’t think I’ve ever once seen anything threatening or violent. Presumably that’s because I’m way out on the fringes and far from the thick (operative word) of it.

Most folks’ tweets that I see consist of stomach-churning virtue-signalling and ill-advised political interventions. Back in the 1950s, when Britain was great and you could walk the streets without getting beaten up, nobody had a political view.

Now everybody has, and it would probably be of great benefit if they shut the heck up with them. Indeed, it has become abundantly clear that letting the public speak is undermining democracy. Every day, we hear of potential leaders eschewing public life because they don’t want to be mutilated electronically.

Vituperative comments cause them sleepless nights. What they thought were harmless homilies result in calls for them to be fired and for their house to be burned down.

However, while peculiarly disproportionate threats of violence do occur (“I will kill you for saying it’s a short-tailed tit when clearly it is long-tailed”), it’s also clear that some claims of death threats are exaggerated to earn sympathy (“With all due respect, I humbly disagree with your point of view …” is not a death threat).

We seem to have lost all perspective. One tabloid newspaper frequently has front-page political stories about “widespread fury” (usually at Nicola Sturgeon), which turns out to be a solitary punter on Twitter.

I’ve often thought it odd too how, these days, a piece of graffiti or one racist view shouted among a 50,000 football crowd can make headline news. Why give it such exposure? How is this news? It’s like reporting: “The nation was reeling last night after a man in a pub said …”

If there ever was a plot, it seems to have been lost. Liberals are the worst censors. Authoritarians claim freedom of expression. Wimps are threatening everybody. Tough men are reduced to tears.

One good thing to come out of social media is that we have learned much about human nature. It’s far worse than we previously thought. And that’s been made evident by disembodiment.

Only by debating face to face do we keep things civil. We do not sit across from each other in a tea shop and say: “Your ideas for the church’s floral arrangements are despicable and, as soon as I have finished this scone with jam, I am going to your house to smash all your crockery and punch your budgerigar in the face.”

We say: “No, you are perfectly correct. And it’s been lovely seeing you.” Then we go home to privately seethe and stick pins in effigies.

High street horror

AW, as it were, naw. Now I’m getting scared. One newspaper this week spoke of a development that “should strike horror in us all”.

That development was the loss of 7,000 jobs at Marks and Spencer, and the literal decimation (one in ten) of three million high street jobs.

Civilisation is threatened with collapse. Markies. John Lewis. Debenhams. All facing problems. The department store, highpoint of Western cultural life, is vanishing before our very eyes.

Of course, there’s still hope, but Covid’s boost for online shopping is looking irreversible.

Life is changing too fast. This week, it was predicted that the BBC’s broadcast news programmes will soon be obsolete as coverage moves online.

This is because the corporation wants to cater more for – all together now – “young people”, who no longer sit down with their parents to diligently digest world events.

That said, I decided to stop being young some time ago, and I haven’t watched television news for years. I’m hardly ever in Markies or John Lewis either (with the former being 101 miles away and the latter 203).

But that’s not the point. It was always reassuring to know that they were there.

Five things we’ve learned this week

A quarter of Britonians won’t undress in front of their pets, according to a poll by animal welfare charity Brooke. It’s thought the respect pets have for their owners dissipates on seeing the disturbing truth about what lies beneath.

Sir Paul McCartney revealed he prefers vinyl to CDs, because he’d rather have the “click-click” sound of a stuck record to the “n-n-n-n-n” of a stuck CD. It’s a particular pain when trying to listen to N-n-n-n-Norwegian Wood.

A University of Queensland study has laid to rest the myth that men can’t learn to multi-task. All it takes is getting the striatum in the inner brain to talk to the cortex. Damn. I’ve burnt the toast while writing this.

Manna from Heaven is one thing, chocolate quite another. But that’s what residents of Olten, Switzerland, got when a ventilation malfunction at a Lindt and Sprungli factory showered them with cocoa dust. The firm offered to pay for cleaning. No takers.

Abba’s ‘Dancing Queen’ is the best song for making Scots gyrate, according to Virgin Media. Dancing is a pre-coitus display enjoyed by all women and an estimated three men. George Bernard Shaw described it as “the perpendicular expression of a horizontal desire”.

