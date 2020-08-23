MOST nights we sit out on the veranda at our Ugandan home or in the thatched gazebo beside our office-cum-library. The house was deliberately built to catch the evening breeze – or indeed, any breeze – by my wife, the clerk of works, who persuaded a helpful bulldozer driver excavating and levelling the new road to the West Nile, to raise the ground round the site by several metres during his lengthy slack periods.

The sun sets very rapidly here but the light from the stars means that pitch black darkness, when you can barely see your hands in front of your face, is rare. At present, we have the only house lights for miles around, thanks to solar power, our neighbours relying on the glow of wood cooking fires, candles or paraffin lamps for illumination.

During the full moon, we can read without any light and walk with our shadows attached. There are no man-made noises, no flickering television screens, no background hum of electrical power. Vehicles are few, perhaps two an hour, perhaps less, and can be heard from far off. The one constant is the big bus from Arua and the West Nile en route to Gulu and the south, with its dozens of coloured lights back, front and sides, which rumbles past at 8pm on the dot every night.

Overhead is the Milky Way, the Plough and Orion’s Belt while low on the horizon the Southern Cross is always a comforting sight. Satellites are frequent, shooting stars few but noteworthy in the local culture as a link with departed ancestors. Aircraft are absent. Fireflies in their hundreds at all levels are common, as are a variety of owls, bats and hunting birds. The cowhide drums of the main tribe, the Acholi, resonate most nights although the cellphone has replaced or much reduced their original communication function.

The desire to read books, scribble diaries or watch videos is negligible while sitting on the veranda with all this free entertainment around us. Few folk walk in the Bush after dark – they are likely to be up to no good or befuddled with warigi, the local sugarcane-based spirit. An exception is my cousin, Opi, who sets game traps by night, catching the occasional mongoose or small duiker. He also caught his youngest son, neither generating much sympathy from the rest of us as we dressed the foot wounds...

Malaria looks as though it may no longer be seasonal up here, when it died out in the dry season, as climate change appears to be altering the rainfall patterns. At night one dresses defensively, mosquitoes feeding around sunset and again at dawn, hence long-sleeved shirts, long skirts or trousers, and repellants dabbed on any exposed flesh.

Scotsmen tend to be hirsute in several areas, a great discouragement to mosquitoes trying to suck up their meal of blood, and this may partly explain the survival of our 18th and 19th century countrymen like Joseph Thomson, Livingstone and Moffat who continued to explore the river and lake systems of Africa while other nationalities perished in droves.

Pyrethrum-impregnated nets are draped over our four-poster beds at night. We have abandoned suspending them from ceilings using screws as several adults and children woke in a panic when finding themselves trapped like herring in a seine-net.

A landscape architect friend who spent a weekend with us left exhausted. Being a big city denizen, he found he was unable to sleep due to the silence and lack of urban lighting. The stars surprised and unsettled him – after growing up in a polluted metropolis, he thought the constellations overhead were clouds. However he did learn about one type of silence – when a mosquito’s steady hum suddenly stopped, nobody reacted faster than Absalom to pinpoint the bloodsucker and manually puree it.

