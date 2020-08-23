THERE’S no need to check the weather report each morning. I can tell what’s heading our way by whether or not the decorators’ van has pulled up outside. The first few days after they started, it was high summer. As they began whitewashing the walls, I could hear occasional sighs as they rollered their industrial sized brushes over the harling. This is not a job for the fainthearted. One of the painters isn’t keen on heights, but his partner climbed easily onto the roof, where he crouched by the chimney stack, chatting to a neighbour two gardens away as he spruced up the owls’ favourite perch.

Since then, it has rained almost every day. On the positive side, there’s no need to timetable trips to the bathroom to coincide with the decorators’ lunch break. I now realise why frosted glass is popular. On the downside, they’ll be more behind with jobs than ever. Already they were struggling to catch up with outdoor work postponed by lockdown. I’m considering claiming their excellent ladders, on the principle of squatters’ rights, as they lie, unused, awaiting their return. If nothing else, this hiatus makes me appreciate the benefits of being ruled by a keyboard, not the elements.

As I write, rain is skeltering down the street. It’s so heavy I’d have trouble seeing the painters even if they did turn up. Yet despite the downpour, I’ve already spotted a roofer, and two gardeners limbering up. There’s also a chimney sweep lugging his equipment into a neighbour’s house. This is the time of year when thoughts are reluctantly turning towards log supplies and the rekindling of fires. The sweep is due to visit us later in the week for our annual clean. He also takes emergency calls. Last year, I rang him on Christmas Eve, when our stove was belching smoke into the room. He had by then packed up for the holiday but he patiently told me how to dismantle the stove’s innards and unclog it. Thanks to him, Christmas was saved.

Most weeks, Hoolet sees a procession of workmen’s vans and pick-ups. The place is in a constant state of upkeep. From window cleaners to tree surgeons, they descend on the village like the Romans, marching around with ladders on shoulders, strimmers in hand or, in the highlight of one recent week, with a cherry picker in tow.

At around the hour when most folk are thinking about breakfast, the cherry picker set to work, drawing a small crowd. The show didn’t last long, but it was enough excitement for us and a neighbour’s young son, who has his own toy chainsaw. He sat on his dad’s shoulders to watch as a chimney was fixed with a new lining. The main attraction for him usually is the arrival of the refuse collectors. As they work their way down the street, tipping one bin after another into a bottomless pit, the lorry makes the sort of satisfying grinding and chomping that sounds like the Gruffalo having a bad dream.

At this time of year the usually quiet and unobtrusive army of local gardeners makes itself known. From the start of August into September, Sauchiehall Street is probably quieter than Hoolet. Grass mowing goes on intermittently all summer, but when hedge-cutting starts there’s such a revving and roaring and mechanical buzz you could be at the Grand Prix. Driving the narrow and twisting lanes around here, you’re likely to meet a crawling cutter, taking up most of the road as it scythes through hawthorn and beeches. Even scarier are combine harvesters the size of mobile homes, or state of the art tractors and harrowers, whose dashboards are almost as complicated as an aeroplane. (I have a photo of Alan in the cockpit of a Japanese fighter jet, so know what the controls look like: terrifying, especially with him behind them.)

It’s hard enough passing cyclists, so quite how we manage to squeeze by these machines amazes me. Yet, perhaps because the vehicles cost the earth, or simply because they are expert at handling them, farmers take pains to avoid collision. Usually they give you time to veer onto the verge, from where I stare up into their glass cabins, where dogs lie at their feet.

The annual ritual of hedge-cutting is as important hereabouts as the Edinburgh Festival to the capital. Because of the profusion of tip-top gardens, Hoolet comes under the shears for weeks on end, as a domino-effect ripples through it.

The week before last, our neighbours had the hedge strimmer in. Under a baking sun, his head popped into sight over the top of the stepladders as we were gardening below. On his side it’s as vertiginous as St Kilda. He and his young helper worked on, hatless, and the following day were red and burning as chillies. We were booked for the following weekend when, to everyone’s delight, it was so cold early in the morning our breath made clouds. Drizzle kept things cool until mid afternoon, by which time the worst of the job was done.

Our beech hedge is over 200 years old and in places so wide you could sleep on it sideways. It’s not just beech, though. Hawthorn and holly are also entwined, making it as impenetrable as the walls around Saughton, yet a thing of constant beauty. I can’t decide if it is lovelier when the leaves are fresh and glossily green, or when they turn russet and copper.

Whatever the month, it teems with birdlife. The day after the hedge was trimmed, the house sparrows and dunnocks, whose domain this mostly is, were especially excited, as they settled back into routine. They must dread August, when their walls close in by several inches, or they return to find their roosts gone.

The man who does our hedges progresses from garden to garden, like the bather in John Cheever’s peerless short story. Neddy Merrill, the disconsolate husband and father in The Swimmer, flits from property to property, crossing the eight miles home by doing a length of everyone’s pool. If he’d lived around here, Cheever would never have written this. Not only are there no swimming pools, but only an Olympic pole vaulter could get over the hedges, even when newly shorn.