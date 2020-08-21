HOW long before it happens again? That is the question that hangs over the English Channel like a threatening storm, following the death of a Syrian boy on Tuesday night. He was a child, at 16, and just how much so is painfully underlined by every aspect of his sad final journey.

The stark details are familiar by now: he and his friend, anxious to reach Britain, seem to have used a blow-up dinghy, of the sort you can pick up in a supermarket, to try and cross the busiest shipping channel in the world.

They used spades to row because they didn’t have any oars.

They would never have made it to Britain, one rescue boat captain has said, because without an engine the wake from any passing ship would have overturned the flimsy craft.

But their attempt seems to have ended in tragedy for a different reason, when one of the spades punctured the dinghy. We can only guess at the fear and panic that must have ensued.

The boy whose body was washed up on Sangatte beach couldn’t even swim.

These boys’ attempt to cross the Channel shows daring, resourcefulness, a degree of optimism that is painfully touching and, above all, desperation. Those who know teenagers will discern in it something all too familiar. Children cannot assess risk like grown-ups do. In teenagers’ brains, the pre-frontal cortex, which controls critical thinking and self-regulation, is underdeveloped. This makes teenagers particularly susceptible to harm when they are desperate and living in risky situations.

It’s not just teenagers dying: among four people found dead in or near the water last year was a 47-year-old man found wearing two pairs of jeans against the cold and a “life jacket” constructed of empty plastic bottles and netting.

All migrants desperately need humanitarian support. But this week’s tragedy is a reminder that migrant children and youngsters in particular are among the most vulnerable people on earth and we have a duty to protect them, not as Brits or Scots or French or EU citizens, but as adults.

That duty of care should come before all else, certainly before politics. But it’s mainly politics that we’ve been getting from the UK Government, which has cynically played up the notion of these migrants as a threat.

The response of the Home Secretary Priti Patel to this week’s events was to blame people smugglers.

But, while criminal smuggling operations undoubtedly have much to answer for, there is no evidence that they were even involved in this attempted crossing.

Rather, this tragedy underlines the point campaigners have been making for months: that currently, the only way to apply for asylum in the UK is in person. It is this, and the absence of alternatives, that is driving people to risk their lives crossing the Channel.

Three things in the power of the UK Government could cut the number of migrant crossings. The first is to find ways of safely resuming the international resettlement scheme, on hold during the Covid pandemic, which identifies people in their country of origin, or countries to which they have fled, and brings them directly to the UK without the need for a perilous journey across continents. Around 20,000 people, mostly Syrians, have come to the UK this way since 2015, about 4,000 of them to Scotland.

The second route is to change the rules on family reunion. At present, parents with refugee status in the UK can apply to be reunited with their children, but – ludicrously – children with refugee status cannot apply to be reunited with their parents. This creates the heartbreaking and intolerable situation where children are forced to remain apart from the very people they need most and who can look after them best, having often been separated from their loved ones during the chaos of the journey itself.

The third route is one that would break new ground: humanitarian visas. These would allow people to apply for a visa at a UK embassy or consulate overseas, allowing them to enter the UK to seek asylum safely, saving the treacherous journey migrants currently make. It could apply, for example, to those facing violence or persecution because of their religious beliefs or ethnicity, or being part of a civilian population targeted in war-time.

In a world where the displacement of people is increasing, new approaches like this will be essential.

But we have a British government which has responded to this phenomenon with a calculating gaze and a dispassionate heart. It’s as if they have looked at the pregnant women clutching toddlers in overcrowded dinghies, and the barely-grown boys perched beside them, and seen an opportunity to get tough for the home crowd.

And so we have had the appointment of a “clandestine Channel threat commander”, and the deployment of both naval warships and RAF craft – for no clear operational purpose, given the existence of Border Force crafts. We have a Prime Minister who deliberately uses the term “illegal” and even “criminal” in relation to the migrants, which – true to form – is wilfully inaccurate and appears to be a naked attempt to cast the migrants in a negative light.

It is not illegal, far less criminal, to cross the Channel to claim asylum in the UK, nor is it the case that people must apply for asylum in the first EU country they enter, as many lawyers have pointed out.

But it suits this government to brand as illegal these men, women and children because they have built their political edifice on hostility to immigration.

Overarching all of this is hypocrisy. Politicians of all parties will acknowledge, though not all of them publicly, that Britain needs migrants. Yet at the same time, ministers have consistently fed xenophobic sentiment, creating a “hostile environment” to incomers and advocating a keep ‘em out approach that resonates with the Ukip fringe.

This cannot continue indefinitely. A humane policy could boost the diminished reputation of Britain, both at home among the millions who view this anti-migrant rhetoric with disgust, and abroad among those who seriously question the UK’s long-held reputation as a tolerant and welcoming country.

But above all, it will help prevent tragedies like the death of a 16-year-old boy, far from home, in the cold waters of the English Channel.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.