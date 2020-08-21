DOUGLAS Cowe (Letters, August 20) calls on us to treat the 2014 Scottish referendum result as binding for all time.

Not only are there an entire six or seven years of new electors on the register, who might well have views of their own, and conversely a number no longer with us to cast a vote, but we have also at various levels had a number of elections where voters could change their minds about things, and circumstances have changed markedly in UK, European and world terms.

At what point does the hoary old 2014 result fade into obscurity and we may look at the question afresh?

SG Kay, Edinburgh EH4.

DOUGLAS Cowe ignores that numerous claims made by the London parties during the 2014 referendum campaign have been proved false, particularly in respect of The Vow of near federal powers and membership of the EU as part of the UK.

The electorate has changed since 2014, and this week’s Panelbase opinion poll put Yes support at 55 per cent, but this doesn’t warrant a discussion on the BBC despite the London press running several articles in reaction to this direction of travel as evidenced in five previous polls.

It’s nonsense to claim Scotland would break all ties with Westminster and as Scotland is England’s second largest export market it is in London's interest to have a bespoke trading arrangement like Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Our vote to remain in the EU was completely ignored by Westminster that has used Brexit to grab powers from Holyrood. This is a breach of the Scotland Act and illustrates why we have less influence in the British Union compared to small independent nations in the European Union.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh EH9.

ALASDAIR Galloway (Letters, August 20) should look at the letters above his own when he seeks to trivialise the accusations of conspiracy which arise from the documentary on the Alex Salmond trial. If he does so, he will see that Jim Sillars repeats the allegations made by Kenny MacAskill in that programme – he is specific about a conspiracy from within the Nationalist movement.

Mr Galloway appears not to take into account that the proceedings in question were not the AGM of an obscure branch of a membership organisation, but a criminal trial in the highest court in the land.

I have no liking at all for Mr Salmond or his politics – I have rejected them for as long as the likes of Mr Galloway and indeed Nicola Sturgeon supported him. However, the allegation stands from Messrs Sillars and MacAskill that there was a plot to convict him and to have him thrown in jail for crimes which a jury has concluded he did not commit. This was allegedly a conspiracy to deprive an innocent man of his liberty for political ends.

In Scotland, I believe – and I am sure that others might correct me if I am wrong – that the name of the crime in question is "conspiring to defeat the ends of justice", in this case by colluding to accuse Mr Salmond of crimes he did not commit.

Such a conspiracy and its associated allegations of perjury are very serious indeed and can quite rightly lead to long custodial sentences. This case is in no way comparable with the tawdry machinations that occur within a political party. It is quite right to demand justice be done, for Mr Salmond's sake and – more importantly – for that of Scotland's criminal justice system.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow G13.