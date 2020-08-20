I AGREE with Irene Conway (Letters, August 15) and her respondents (Letters, August 17, 18 & 19) about the casual use of English. I 1949 I arrived at Eastwood Senior Secondary School and to the top class for English. I tried to keep to the standards set by our teacher, Mr Thomson, who was joint creator of the English textbook for senior education in Scotland.

I did not get to Higher level and eventually, after banking and cost accountancy, joined the family business. In 1980 I started studies with the Open University. I obtained a BA in Humanities and later added an honours degree. During my basic degree studies, hand-written, two tutors said that my use of English was so good that it was easy to correct my essays. My honours course was online but the same standard applied.

Public use is at times appalling. I enjoy Pointless on TV with Alexander Armstrong, who attended a public school and should have a good use of English. He regularly says: "Let's put these things up on the board." At Eastwood we would have been castigated for that use of double prepositions. Sometimes a contestant will speak of something recently bought. Armstrong will ask: "Where did you get it from?", an unnecessary use of a preposition, plus it ends a sentence.

When taken on an early visit to Edinburgh I was taught that the royal residence was the Palace of Holyroodhouse, pronounced "holi". Schools in Scotland with the name "Holyrood" are often pronounced as "Hollyrood", as with the Scottish Parliament.

The top pupil at my school was Stuart Trotter, who became parliamentary correspondent for the then Glasgow Herald. I enjoyed reading his reports because I knew how correct they would be.

Richard A McKenzie, Giffnock.

IT is good that so many readers still enjoy using correct grammar. Personally, I have become aware of certain words being dropped from usage even although they have a specific meaning different from the word being substituted. For example, someone is described as "sniffling" when they are just "sniffing". "Sniffling" is a combination of "sniffing" and "weeping", whereas "sniffing" is an attempt to get rid of excess mucus.

The other strange one is the description of someone as being on the "floor" when they are quite obviously outside and not in a building, which is where one finds "floors". The police and medics are frequently finding people on "floors" (even although I know they often do) when the person is seen to be on the "ground". I wonder if gardeners will be happy to plant their seeds in the "floor" in future when the word "ground" disappears.

Kathleen Gorrie, Helensburgh.