YOU have, quite rightly, given substantial publicity to last week's tragedy on the railway at Stonehaven, in which three people lost their lives. You have reported on the incident itself, the devastation to the three families involved and to the railway community, the possible causes and the subsequent investigations to be carried out.
Why do we not give such recognition to the deaths that occur on Scotland's roads? Many more of us, indeed, just about all of us, travel on our roads and, in an average week, three people are killed on Scotland's roads. Yet each incident incurs merely the briefest of mentions. We rarely, if ever, hear of any investigation and steps being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. Families are devastated every week by these deaths, many of which could be avoided if the same rigour was applied to our road traffic system as is applied to our railways. Train drivers are tested regularly and the infrastructure and trains are examined frequently to set standards. Road drivers are tested once, with no subsequent health checks and no updates issued to them on changes in driving standards or procedures.
What is the cost of a human life? It obviously depends on where and how you die. We appear to live in a society where death on the roads is accepted as a price to be paid for the freedom to roam freely on our roads.
Patricia Fort, Glasgow G1.
PASSING FOR PRIVILEGE
IF there is one thing that the current crisis in educational achievement has demonstrated, it must surely be that government and establishment interference in examination attainment is something that has been going on for generations. The current row is not so much linked to the consequences of the virus in extremis but to the simple fact of having being found out. Private and privileged schools are traditionally upgraded and the schools from poorer and deprived areas routinely downgraded to balance and control exam inflation.
If you ever wondered why Oxbridge is rammed with students from Eton and Harrow, wonder no more.
DH Telford, Fairlie.
ALEXANDER Thom’s Agenda article ("Working in isolation: why so many PHD students drop out", The Herald, August 15) does justice to the loneliness of the long-distance running of PhD students. I’m sure he will not be reduced to the despair of one North American student I heard about, who took an axe to his supervisor eventually. The fact that the student could find the supervisor, if only to take an axe to them, would be a cause for celebration in some cases. Yet supervisors themselves will often think, and probably say, “If you’re not writing this thesis, nobody else is.”
Good luck to the future Dr Thom in keeping his head down, getting it finished, and gaining his Glasgow gown with the crimson facings.
Gilbert MacKay, Newton Mearns.
CROSSING THE TEA
I THINK if Ian Thomson (Letters, August 18) wants to comment on US politics he should make sure of his facts. Sarah Palin was an arch Republican, not a Democrat, and Geraldine Ferrarro was a Democrat, not a Republican. I cannot understand how he could confuse a Tea Party founder Republican with the Democrat party.
Rob Smith, Stirling.
ODE TO THE HERALD?
I BELIEVE I may be able to assuage Gerry Burke's unhappiness about the absence of a daily poem from Lesley Duncan (Letters, August 20). I suggest this:
Take two or three paragraphs at random from almost any section of The Herald; chop them into lines of unequal length; don't bother with trifles like capital letters, rhyme, or metre; add an enigmatic title – et voila! You have a piece of modern poetry.
Donald R Buchanan, Bearsden.
