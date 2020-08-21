YOU have, quite rightly, given substantial publicity to last week's tragedy on the railway at Stonehaven, in which three people lost their lives. You have reported on the incident itself, the devastation to the three families involved and to the railway community, the possible causes and the subsequent investigations to be carried out.

Why do we not give such recognition to the deaths that occur on Scotland's roads? Many more of us, indeed, just about all of us, travel on our roads and, in an average week, three people are killed on Scotland's roads. Yet each incident incurs merely the briefest of mentions. We rarely, if ever, hear of any investigation and steps being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. Families are devastated every week by these deaths, many of which could be avoided if the same rigour was applied to our road traffic system as is applied to our railways. Train drivers are tested regularly and the infrastructure and trains are examined frequently to set standards. Road drivers are tested once, with no subsequent health checks and no updates issued to them on changes in driving standards or procedures.