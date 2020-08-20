BRINGING forward Scotland’s gym reopening dates reflects the professional approach the sector has shown in preparing to welcome people back, a leading industry body has said.



While independent gym owners and operators of major chains were left disappointed when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last month gave an indicative reopening date of September 14, now they are delighted they can reopen sooner.

It had prompted Scots gym tycoon Duncan Bannatyne, who owns a chain of fitness centres including 11 north of the border, to implore the Ms Sturgeon to set a date for a date for the industry to get back on track.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon urged to set gym reopening date by Scots tycoon Duncan Bannatyne

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon gave her three weekly review of lockdown restrictions which could be eased which included the August 31 date for gyms to reopen.

Mr Bannatyne said: “I’m very pleased to hear that our health clubs can re-open in Scotland. We will open first thing on August 31 and will be ready to help members stay safe by staying fit.”

ukactive also welcomed the news to bring the date forward.

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “We welcome the Scottish Government’s decision to bring forward the reopening date of fitness and leisure facilities to August 31.

“This announcement means an end to much of the uncertainty for thousands of fitness and leisure facilities and their staff, and the communities they serve in Scotland.

“The decision to bring forward the reopening reflects the highly professional approach the sector has demonstrated throughout its preparations for reopening.

“This is a health crisis, so we now look forward to playing our central role – using our facilities and staff to help combat Covid-19 by strengthening the physical and mental health of people in every community.

“The health and safety of staff and customers is the number one priority for our sector. Our sector looks forward to showing customers they can return to their gyms and leisure facilities safely and confidently.”

Read more: Entrepreneur gives £10,000 to Herald memorial garden campaign

He added the Scottish Government has rightly recognised how hard the fitness and leisure sector has been hit by this crisis.

Mr Edwards said: “We ask the sector to use the new guidance to prepare well over the coming week, and we will provide the support required to ensure this is an exciting return to action for our members and the customers they serve.

“We will support our Scottish members in their reopening plans through online webinars and forums which will explain the operational guidance in detail.

“We will continue to work with the Scottish Government to ensure the sector implements this guidance, as it has already done across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“We will also continue to call for the financial and regulatory support that our members require in order to survive this challenging period.”

Claire Adams, who runs Total Health in Edinburgh, launched her business five years ago, working with women in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas to improve their physical and mental health.

She saw income in lockdown drop massively and she can’t wait to reopen her doors.

Ms Adams said: “I am so excited by this news. We are ready to go welcome people back. In fact we already have new clients wanting to join us.

“With gyms already reopened in England, the evidence is there that we can do this safely. In terms of the virus spreading lately that seems to have been down to the bars and pubs.

“We run a booking system so we know who we have in at any given time and there would never be anymore than five clients. If anyone does fall ill from Covid-19 we can go back through the system for contact and trace.

“Our gym is a community and everyone is looking forward to being back together.”

Allison Harrison, the owner of Hot Yoga Edinburgh Ltd, said bringing forward the reopening date was a relief after what has been a difficult time.

She said: "I am very proud that we have got through this. Although we, like a number of small businesses received help back in April at the start of lockdown, we have had to stay closed for a longer period of time than others which has been a challenge.

"I think the Scottish Government has managed this crisis very well and I am pleased they have listened to concerns raised by the sector and brought the date forward.

"We are ready to resume classes but will still have an online offering for people who are not quite ready to come back to a studio environment just yet."