ON April 1, Edinburgh’s festivals made a devastating announcement: this summer was cancelled.

Any other year, it would have seemed like a cruel April’s Fool joke. But, barely two weeks after coronavirus forced Scotland – alongside the rest of the world – into lockdown, no one was laughing.

Edinburgh International Book Festival, alongside the Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival, pulled the plug with a heavy heart.

A sombre statement added a vague promise of online events, although director Nick Barley said he didn’t know if it would be possible. He is eating those words now.

The book festival team watched with bated breath last weekend as the festival opened in a way it never had before.

Its first live event on Saturday, a conversation between crime author Val McDermid and broadcaster Joan Bakewell, was a big test – not least because McDermid was in Edinburgh and Bakewell in London.

But the virtual crowd turned up, tuning in in their thousands and replacing the usual enthusiastic round of applause with an animated chatroom. It soothed their biggest fear: the book festival’s charm did indeed translate online.

“Now we’ve got a few days under our belt we’re comfortable with the technology, audiences are joining us and still watching events in their thousands – exactly how many we don’t know yet, there’s a lot of analysis to be done, but significantly more than would fit into our main theatre in Charlotte Square Gardens and more than would pass through the gates of the Gardens on a daily basis,” said Mr Barley.

However, more important than the numbers is the reach of the online festival. “Not only are we seeing audiences tune in from around the world but also those closer to home who are unable to travel to Charlotte Square for a whole range of reasons – physical and economic,” he added.

“With all events free to watch and most available on demand they are all watching and engaging from the comfort of their homes.”

Guests over the first few days have included Ian Rankin, Philippe Sands, Julia Donaldson, Olivette Otele with Angela Saini and an interview with double Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel.

The online festival continues until August 31, with speakers including Joshua Wong, the democratic activist from Hong Kong, Samantha Power,– former US Ambassador to the UK and adviser to President Obama, and all six of the authors nominated for the 2020 International Booker Prize.

The Festival’s usual post-event signing has been replaced with virtual meet and greets. Audience members buy a book through the online book shop and sign up for a private Zoom conversation with the author.

Like the in-person book signings, they can have a chat and watch the author signing their book. Four months ago the idea of replicating the atmosphere of Charlotte Square through a laptop screen would have been unthinkable. But the team are using this year as a steep learning curve and believe it couple shape the festival’s post-Covid-19 future.

Mr Barley said: “This is obviously an extraordinary year, and of course we very much hope that in the future we will be able to bring back our physical festival. Festivals are made by the people that attend them – authors and audiences coming together but whether that will be possible in 2021 we just don’t know.”

“The success of our online offering so far means we will certainly be looking into how we could present a hybrid festival – with a mix of live events in front of an audience and events broadcast live.”

He added: “It’s early days but it’s an exciting time and an opportunity for us to reimagine elements for the future.”

Edinburgh International Book Festival runs until August 31.