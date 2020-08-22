THEY were one of Britain’s biggest bands until the lead singer left his brothers behind. And it seems there is no chance of a UB40 reconciliation anytime soon as sibling strife once again wrecks fans’ hopes of family chart reunions.

UB40?

The reggae pop band, which formed in Birmingham in 1978, were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s and 1990s, finding global success with hit songs such as 1983’s Red, Red Wine and 1985’s duet with Chrissie Hynde, I Got You Babe, as well as 1991’s I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You. They have sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

They split?

The eight-strong line-up remained largely the same from the outset for nearly 30 years, including Ali Campbell on vocals, his brother Robin on guitar and friend Mickey Virtue on keyboards, as well as percussionist and rapper, Astro, but then in January 2008, Ali left the band.

Why did he leave?

He said at the time that management difficulties had become "intolerable", adding: "I have an ongoing investigation into the handling of my business affairs in relation to UB40. Suffice to say, I felt I had no other option but to resign from my band." He added that UB40 were "my family for the last 28 years and will always be my brothers”.

But even then?

A band spokesman disputed this take, saying: "Ali's statement is incorrect with respect to the situation of management.” Since then, the brothers have been engaged in a war of words and legal disputes.

A new UB40 was formed?

Ali now performs under the name UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro. But UB40 still perform under the original name, with Ali and Robin’s brother, Duncan, as the lead vocalist. Fans were left stunned - and torn between the groups.

A reunion?

It seems dead in the water after Ali, now 61, was interviewed on Good Morning Britain, in the wake of his brother, Duncan, 62, suffering a stroke days earlier. Asked if issues could be resolved, he said: “I was kind of betrayed by them…I’m just happy to carry on promoting reggae and our version of UB40.”

And when asked by NME if the band could bury the hatchet…?

He said: “No, that’ll never happen. They’re failing miserably and we’re flying high, so I wouldn’t dream of going back to them. There will never be a reunion.”

Oasis?

It’s almost too obvious to mention, but of course, Oasis siblings, Noel and Liam Gallagher split in 2009, with Noel saying: “People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

There’s some hope?

The Kinks' brothers, Ray and Dave Davies, have had a notoriously volatile relationship since the band formed in the early 1960s, with Dave saying at one point: “You’ve heard of vampires? Well, Ray sucks me dry of ideas, emotions and creativity. He’s a control freak.” But last September, it emerged they had moved next door to each other in London.