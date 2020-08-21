By Jim Cassidy

WHAT was that jury thinking about? Did the 13 honest and true citizens not know that Kirsty Wark was doing a documentary in conjunction with her husband’s production company Two Rivers?

Were they not informed that this documentary was to be a blockbuster hurrah for the Me Too Movement as Scotland’s former First Minister Alex Salmond was led away in shame?

How dare they impede this latter-day Madame Defarge as she knitted together a TV documentary that was based on the assumption by her and the other Les Tricoteuses that the jury would return a guilty verdict?

The BBC’s mission statement promises “to act in the public interest…(providing) impartial, high-quality and distinctive output and services which inform, educate and entertain”.

Impressive aspirations. It is a pity it seems to have forgotten these goals when producing its BBC2 documentary The Trial of Alex Salmond.

Many years ago, when I edited Scotland’s biggest-selling newspaper Ms Wark publicly chastised me for using a headline, “filly folly,” when a leading politician was caught in a tryst with the lady who ran a local riding stable. It was too tabloidy for Ms Wark’s delicate taste. Well for me the BBC’s The Trial of Alex Salmond was far too tabloidy to be taken seriously.

I have no doubt the BBC hierarchy was aware of the links between Ms Wark, her husband, Alan Clements, and the programme’s production company Two Rivers.

All parties are too professional and too long in the media game to have it otherwise. They would not allow criticism that this relationship was too cosy and edging towards nepotistic. But who in the BBC hierarchy allowed this programme to be aired when the very foundations of the concept had been critically damaged when the Salmond jury returned its not guilty, and on one charge not-proven, verdicts?

Filly folly indeed.

Did the BBC mandarins who commissioned the programme know that Ms Wark and the former First Minister had history? The Commission had to issue an apology following a 2007 Newsnight encounter.

I certainly think another apology would be in order. This wasn’t a balanced programme, this was no more than an hour-long assassination of Alex Salmond. Perhaps The Re-Trial of Alex Salmond by TV would have been a better title.

In a matter of days the new Director-General of the BBC Tim Davie will be ushered into his central London office and later in the autumn Steve Carson will settle in to his Clydeside office as the new director of BBC Scotland. We wish them luck… and they are going to need it.

The BBC will be 100 years old in 2022, and more and more it looks its age. Tired, sluggish, bloated. But what challenges face this warm, snug, elite old club?

There is the small matter of the TV licence system which is under review. The growing call to defund the BBC started as a whisper and can now be heard loud and clear throughout the UK

Mr Davie will have to ask himself: is his BBC equipped to compete in a media landscape ravished by economic cutbacks that are inevitable post-Covid?

If these issues and a myriad of others are not addressed ASAP there’s a fair chance there won’t be enough people around to blow-out the candles on the centenary birthday cake.

Now, that would be a documentary.

Jim Cassidy is a journalist and communications specialist