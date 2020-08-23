REGULAR readers of this column now know quite a lot about me. You’ll know I have terminal lung cancer and that I’ve been on a health roller-coaster ride for more than a year now. I’ve shared dark moments of despair and episodes of great relief … even a good many bright moments of pride and laughter.

There have been no shortages of twists and turns in my life since my diagnosis in the summer of last year. Dramatic events that even took respiratory and oncology consultants by surprise...a chest over-filled with so much internal bleeding that it created a pressure-cooker effect squishing up internal organs including the stomach and lung to resemble pancakes – and displacing the heart to name but a few consequences.

Then there were blue light ambulance calls after blood clots stopped vital oxygen flows and later for a collapse in the street. Experts were scratching their heads at some points of the medical investigations and subsequent “torso draining” procedures.

I’ve never been short of stories to share with family, friends and readers of this column. Lung removal surgery (including removal of the offending and lethal malignant tumour) might have been the cure at one stage but even that didn’t go to plan. The cancer escaped and showed its ugly presence outside the lung wall and is now being tackled with chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

To keep my mind away from some of my most fearful thoughts I’ve had a bash at growing tomatoes, strawberries, cucumbers and potatoes. I’ve rejoiced at family news such as the awaited arrival of another grandchild in a few months time.

But as for the medical drama elements of my “lockdown diary” the only cancer tales I’ve had to regale you with recently have been about the ongoing treatment I undergo every three weeks in the chemotherapy unit of my local hospital and of a scan a few weeks ago that showed “no measurable” tumour.

Unrelated to cancer, I did receive news that I had been exposed in hospital to a fellow patient who unfortunately had contracted tuberculosis. Let me tell you that this was almost a Godsend when it came to a deciding upon a column topic to write about.

I did go to hospital and they took blood to test and screen me for TB (which is highly infectious and fairly significant as a health threat to someone with one lung and battling cancer). But as yet I’ve had no word back re the results. I’ve also had word that today I am to attend hospital for another CAT scan which will check again on the cancer status inside me.

Right now it’s “steady as I go” and avoiding any Covid-19 risk.

