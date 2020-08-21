Joe Biden is currently 7 points ahead of President Donald Trump according to the latest poll tracking.
It comes following a series of figures hit out against Donald Trump, including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
The latter, who starred at the Democrats’ convention took aim at US President Donald Trump on the closing night of the convention as Joe Biden accepted the presidential nomination.
In his strongest remarks of the campaign, Mr Biden spoke on Thursday both of returning the United States to its traditional leadership role in the world and of the deeply personal challenges that shaped his life.
He said: "Here and now I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. l'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness.
"Make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America."
For Mr Biden, 77, the final night of the Democratic National Convention was bittersweet. He accepted a nomination that had eluded him for over three decades because of personal tragedy, political stumbles and rivals who proved more dynamic.
