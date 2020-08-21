SCOTTISH Labour leader Richard Leonard has insisted those who knowingly decided to transfer patients with Covid-19 into care homes "must face justice if necessary in a court of law".

Mr Leonard said: "We know that families are already considering bringing about prosecutions, and we will be on the side of those families in their pursuit of justice."

He made the comments as he set out his vision for Scotland after the coronavirus pandemic.

In a speech, he said he was "issuing a warning to Scotland’s political establishment", adding: "Your old ways were never the answer. But the need to break with them is more urgent now than ever."

However, facing questions from journalists afterwards, Mr Leonard admitted he did not "underestimate the scale of the challenge that the Scottish Labour Party faces" in terms of its "squeezed" support and poor poll ratings.

During his speech, Mr Leonard referenced his uncle Ralph Riley, who died in a care home in England in April at the age of 92.

He said he had called for a public inquiry into care home deaths, adding: "But we need to go further, so that those who knowingly decided to transfer patients with Covid-19 to care homes, and those who knowingly took the decision to transfer patients to care homes in the full and certain knowledge that there was Covid-19 present, must face justice if necessary in a court of law."

Mr Leonard later told journalists the blame "may rest at the level of the care home" in some cases, and "in other cases it may rest at a higher level".

He added: "Our continued concern has been the guidance that was issued in the name of the Scottish Government, which dictated the policies and practices followed out in the field, so there will, I think, be questions in the end that will need to be answered by the Government."

He said: "Internationally, there are examples of class actions being entered, which have led to, variously, a number of respondents named, whether that be providers, whether that be state governments, whether that would be federal governments.

"I would imagine that we are looking at potentially the same kind of course being pursued by people in Scotland."

It comes after The Sunday Post revealed at least 37 people were moved from hospital to a care home after a positive test for the virus between March 1 and April 21.

Elsewhere, Mr Leonard called for a National Care Service, which could create 25,000 jobs.

And he said the Scottish Jobs Guarantee Scheme, recently announced by the SNP, should be open "not just to young people, but to other people of working age disadvantaged by the economic lockdown".

He said: "We know that the pandemic has had an adverse and disproportionate impact on women."

Mr Leonard called on the Scottish Government to introduce a ban on evictions until the Holyrood election in May next year.

And he said Labour would "build 12,000 council homes each year, to the highest energy efficiency standards".

The party would also set a target for expanding Scotland’s domestic renewable energy production to meet 200% of its own electricity needs by 2030, he said.

Meanwhile, it would expand Scotland’s bus network by investing £100 million in buying new electric buses from domestic manufacturers.

Mr Leonard said: "I want to also reaffirm Scottish Labour’s commitment to not only retain the over 60s bus pass, but to provide free bus passes for the under-25s, with an ambition to expand this to everyone of all ages."

He added: "Housing, energy, infrastructure, environmental restoration, and transport, these, our bold plans would create in total up to 131,000 new jobs."

He said the Scottish Parliament needs more borrowing powers to boost investment.

And he called on Westminster to reallocate around £800 million per year from the current EU contribution to the Scottish Parliament’s budget.

Mr Leonard said Boris Johnson’s Government "must unleash the monetary fire power to stimulate Scotland’s economy".