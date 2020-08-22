A woman has shared her 'genius' technique to stop her glasses fogging up while wearing a face covering.

As we progress further through lockdown, the Scottish Government has made it a legal requirement to wear face coverings in more places – making the use of them a lot more widespread.

But a number of Scots have been struggling to manage the masks – stating that it causes their glasses to steam or fog up.

That’s where Nic Jam comes in.

Faced with the same problems, Nic came up with her own solution – and decided to share it with the world on Facebook.

So far, her handy tip has been shared almost 25,000 times, but not everyone agrees.

She wrote: “Bespectacled peeps. I sewed a button on to my mask so my glasses can rest a bit further away from my face but not slip off.

“No more fogging up or constant adjusting. Pass it on! Have made this post public to be shareable”.

In the picture shown, the button helps keep the glasses slightly further away – avoiding any steaming coming up from gaps in the mask.

Some people loved the idea, including one Facebook user who said “Oh my god, this is such a good idea! I need to try this.”

Another added: “I’m definitely going to get buttons at the weekend to try this”.

However not everyone was convinced.

It’s now mandatory to wear a face covering in more indoor public places in Scotland.



This video explains where you must wear one ⬇



Detailed guidance ➡ https://t.co/8Qm7CaYPog pic.twitter.com/YW814JXeeH — Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 18, 2020

One said: “It’s a nice idea but could cause problems. Better option is to put tissue on the inside of the mask to stop the warm, moist air rising.”

Another added: “Glasses are supposed to fit in a certain place so this isn’t great”.

What do you think? Will you be trying this advice? Let us know in the comments.