The funeral of Rangers legend Tom Forsyth has taken place in Stonehouse.
Crowds lined the streets to pay their respects as the cortege passed through the South Lanarkshire town giving mourners a chance to say their final goodbye.
READ MORE: Rangers legend Tom Forsyth dies aged 71
The 71-year-old, who famously scored the winner in the 1973 Scottish Cup final as Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 died last week.
He would also represent his country on 22 occasions as he earned a place in Scottish football history.
Forsyth - known affectionately by fans as Jaws - was signed by legendary boss Jock Wallace and would win nine honours at Ibrox.
A statement from Rangers last week paying tribute to the former player read: “Everyone at Rangers Football Club is sad to learn of the news that our former player, Tom Forsyth, has passed away this evening.
“We pass on our heartfelt condolences to the entire family circle at this difficult time.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.