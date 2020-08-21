The funeral of Rangers legend Tom Forsyth has taken place in Stonehouse. 

Crowds lined the streets to pay their respects as the cortege passed through the South Lanarkshire town giving mourners a chance to say their final goodbye.

READ MORE:  Rangers legend Tom Forsyth dies aged 71

The 71-year-old, who famously scored the winner in the 1973 Scottish Cup final as Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 died last week. 

HeraldScotland:

He would also represent his country on 22 occasions as he earned a place in Scottish football history.

HeraldScotland:

Forsyth - known affectionately by fans as Jaws - was signed by legendary boss Jock Wallace and would win nine honours at Ibrox.

HeraldScotland:

A statement from Rangers last week paying tribute to the former player read: “Everyone at Rangers Football Club is sad to learn of the news that our former player, Tom Forsyth, has passed away this evening. 

“We pass on our heartfelt condolences to the entire family circle at this difficult time.”

HeraldScotland: