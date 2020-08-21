A THIRD of Scotland's workforce were still furloughed as the scheme started to wind down, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows 32% of workers were still on paid leave from their jobs by July 31, with the Highlands and Glasgow seeing the highest furlough rates.

Some industries have been worse hit than others across Scotland, with accommodation and food services seeing the highest uptake in the Government's furlough scheme.

More than three quarters (77%) of workers in this sector were on the scheme by the end of July, followed by construction (73%) and the arts (71%).

The industry with the lowest rate of furlough in Scotland was public administration and defence,with just 1% of employees being paid through the coronavirus job retention scheme (CJRS).

The number of workers on furlough in the UK overall has fallen from its peak in May, think tank the Resolution Foundation said, with further analysis suggesting the number of fully furloughed workers continued to fall sharply in July and August, as the economy continued to reopen and partial furloughing was introduced.

To date the scheme has cost the Treasury more than £14 billion a month, supporting more than 9.6 million workers across the UK from 1.2 million companies.

The Self-employment income support scheme has seen 157,000 claims from Scottish entrepreneurs, with the Treasury paying out £459m so far.

More than three quarters (76%) of self-employed people in Scotland had taken up the scheme by the end of July.

In August the Government started to wind down the support available for companies using the CJRS, with employers required to pay pension and national insurance for the first time since the scheme was rolled out in April.

From next month, they will have to begin paying towards the 80% salary staff are currently receiving from the government, and by October 31st the Treasury contributions will be stopped.

Rows have broken out over ending the scheme, with Labour and the SNP both arguing it should be continued in some form.

However, the treasury insists it is unfair to those on furlough to give them false hope that there will still be a job for them at the end if they continue to pay their wages.

Think tank the resolution has also argued for a targeted furlough scheme, warning of a wave of Autumn job losses if nothing is changed.

Nye Cominetti, Senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The Job Retention Scheme has played a critical role in protecting firms and workers from the worst of the economic crisis, with almost nine million workers furloughed at its peak in early May.

“The good news is that the number of fully furloughed workers has fallen substantially since early May as the economy has gradually reopened.

“However the fact that 6.8 million workers were still furloughed at the end of June, with hard-hit sectors such as hospitality still operating well below capacity, highlights the scale of redundancy risks workers face as the Job Retention Scheme is wound down by the end of October.

“The immediate priority for the Chancellor should be to bring forward further targeted support to these sectors. Otherwise, the significant policy success of the retention scheme will be followed by a big post-furloughing unemployment spike this Autumn.”

The figures come as the Government's level of debt exceeded 100% of GDP for the first time in 60 years, and passed the £2trillion mark for the first time in history.

Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said there needed to be an ambitious plan to recover.

He said: "This news must not be used as a reason for the Government to make cuts or return the country to austerity.

“We know that borrowing is historically incredibly cheap, so it is absolutely clear that borrowing money to boost the economy is the best way to get public finances back on track.

“The Chancellor must be far more ambitious in his plans to rescue the economy. The Liberal Democrats have called for a £150bn Green recovery plan to boost the economy and create thousands of new jobs.”