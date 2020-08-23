A “game-changing” new benefit payment for families with children under six will open for applications within a few months, Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell has said.

The Scottish Child Payment will provide £10 per week, per child to eligible low-income families.

Ms Campbell said development of the benefit had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She announced the timeframe for applications during an update to the Scottish Parliament on the Scottish Government’s efforts to tackle child poverty.

Her report said: “We will deliver our new Scottish Child Payment for households with an eligible child under six – called ‘game-changing’ when it comes to tackling child poverty and needed all the more now.”

When will applications begin?

Applications for the benefit will begin in November, with the first payments for eligible families to take place from February 2021.

Full details can be found on the Scottish Government website.

How much is this?

The new benefit amounts to an additional £520 per child every year.

Ms Campbell said: “Together with the support already in place through Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods, this offers families on low incomes over £5200 of financial support by the time their first child turns six.”

Ms Campbell continued: “Importantly, we have not placed arbitrary limits on the number of children who can be supported and will make up to £4900 available for second and subsequent children.”

What else was announced?

She also announced an additional £2.35 million to help parents find employment, including £1 million for disabled parents.

Updating MSPs on the progress against child poverty targets, she said that during the 2018/19 period almost a quarter of Scottish children were living in poverty, a figure she described as “absolutely unacceptable”.