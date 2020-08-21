TWO further factories have been linked to an outbreak at the 2 Sisters plant in Tayside – after strict quarantine restrictions were put in place as the cluster has spread over three local authority areas.

Nicola Sturgeon announced there have been 71 new cases of Covid-19 across Scotland in the last 24 hours, added to the 77 recorded yesterday.

A total of 31 of the 71 new cases have been recorded in Tayside – with 68 cases now identified in the Coupar Angus cluster linked to the 2 Sisters poultry factory. 59 employees have tested positive, along with nine of their contacts.

The First Minister said that “two of these contacts have links to other food processing factories in Tayside”.

More than 600 workers at the factory have now been tested for coronavirus – with the total workforce, including agency staff, exceeding 1,200 people. It is hoped all workers will be tested quickly.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Not all of the workforce live in Coupar Angus so this is a situation involving people from at least three local authority areas – Perth and Kinross, Angus and Dundee.

“The plant is now closed down for a two-week period and all of the workers there have been advised to self-isolate and get tested."

NHS Tayside announced on Thursday that anyone living in a household with a factory worker from the 2 Sisters site should self-isolate at home until August 31.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that this rule applies to children, adding that there are only a small number of Covid cases in the wider Tayside area.

She added that the local incident management team believes there is “minimal evidence” of community transmission in the area - meaning that lockdown restrictions similar to those imposed on Aberdeen after a cluster emerged there are not currently necessary.

She said: “Some people may be looking at Aberdeen and Coupar Angus and wondering why exactly the same approach is not being taken.

“The key point I’m making is the nature of the steps that we take in different outbreaks has to depend on and be guided by the nature of the outbreak.”

Ms Sturgeon said that the outbreak in Aberdeen was “improving” and hopes to set out a “firm timetable” for easing restrictions in the city following the next review.

An additional 10 cases have been identified in the NHS Grampian area in the past 24 hours, with a total of 237 cases associated with the outbreak in Aberdeen.

She added: “I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone in the city of Aberdeen for complying so well with these restrictions.

“I know how difficult it will have been.

“We all hope and are optimistic that Aberdeen will be on the road back – if not to complete normality then at least as much normality as the rest of the country very soon.”

Speaking about lessons learned from the clusters, Ms Sturgeon said indoor social gatherings are one of the major drivers of community transmission of coronavirus.

She warned against defying guidelines for the number of people allowed indoors at once, which she said presented “a very significant risk”.

She said: “That tells us that we need to be incredibly cautious about these kinds of gatherings.

“I want to ask everybody again today to remember the advice that is in place and to comply with it.”