Boris Johnson has been pictured holidaying in Scotland.
The Prime Minister is on a short break with fiancee Carrie Symonds and newborn son Wilfred.
Pictures show Mr Johnson staying at a three-bedroom cottage and tent set-up near to the coast, although the exact location has not been revealed.
According to the Daily Mail, who first released the images, it costs more than £1500 a week to rent the spot during the peak summer season.
READ MORE: MPs threaten to sue Boris Johnson over Russia 'failings'
One tourist who saw the couple told the Mail: "It looked like any other normal family day out."
The PM has previously spoken about allowing a “brief staycation to creep into the agenda, if possible” when asked about his own plans.
Last month, he said: “There are all sorts of fantastic destinations, the best in the world, I would say.
“All my happiest holiday memories are of holiday vacations here in the UK, bucket-and-spade jobs or whatever, and I thoroughly, thoroughly recommend it, and I’m sure that people will have a great time over the summer.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment