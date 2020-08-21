Boris Johnson has been pictured holidaying in Scotland.

The Prime Minister is on a short break with fiancee Carrie Symonds and newborn son Wilfred.

Pictures show Mr Johnson staying at a three-bedroom cottage and tent set-up near to the coast, although the exact location has not been revealed.

HeraldScotland: Peter JollyPeter Jolly

According to the Daily Mail, who first released the images, it costs more than £1500 a week to rent the spot during the peak summer season.

READ MORE: MPs threaten to sue Boris Johnson over Russia 'failings'

HeraldScotland: Peter JollyPeter Jolly

One tourist who saw the couple told the Mail: "It looked like any other normal family day out."

HeraldScotland: Peter JollyPeter Jolly

The PM has previously spoken about allowing a “brief staycation to creep into the agenda, if possible” when asked about his own plans.

Last month, he said: “There are all sorts of fantastic destinations, the best in the world, I would say.

“All my happiest holiday memories are of holiday vacations here in the UK, bucket-and-spade jobs or whatever, and I thoroughly, thoroughly recommend it, and I’m sure that people will have a great time over the summer.”

HeraldScotland: Peter Jolly (Re-use will incur cost)Peter Jolly (Re-use will incur cost)