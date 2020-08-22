SOME years ago, in common with all students of economics I learned that the definition of interest was "the reward for not parting with money". Not so now. With inflation running at 1.6 per cent and interest rates averaging 0.22%, bank depositors are suffering a penalty for saving.

Historically, interest rates have been used as a tool by the Government and the Bank of England to control inflation. When it was rising, interest rates were increased to discourage borrowing and encourage saving thereby reducing the money supply in the system to buy goods and services. The result was prices stabilised and any increases were modest.

The converse of that scenario is a reduction in interest rates to encourage spending and investment, which is where we are today. The theory is profit and wealth will be generated to preserve jobs, create new ones through investment and pay down the exceptionally high level of debt resulting from the Covid-19 epidemic. However, it does not appear to be working.

Although base rate is at an all-time low of 0.1%, Bank of England statistics indicate that depositors’ balances are at a record high. Why is this the case?

The answer is the prevailing climate of fear in the marketplace with members of the public building cash reserves as an insurance against possible loss of employment and companies reluctant to invest in uncertain times.

Interest rate policy has been found wanting in the current economic conditions and alternative solutions are now being explored.

Lindsay Walker, Strachur.

Winning methods

IN his letter (August 18) on the ways in which noted scholars exercised their discretion in affording passes to students, Iain MacInnes does well to highlight the modus operandi of Professor Magnus Maclean (1857-1937) in ensuring students were encouraged to strive harder, or, where circumstances required, to avoid further slippage.

This is further exemplified by evidence from Magnus Maclean’s papers, which are in Strathclyde University Library that during his time teaching John Logie Baird, the Skye-born professor never gave the inventor of television a higher grade for term work than a Second Class Certificate, the then minimum requirement to be able to proceed to degree examinations. Maclean also taught the first Director-General of the BBC, John Reith, during the latter’s two years at the same Royal Technical College in Glasgow (now the University of Strathclyde) and their continuing friendship led to the newly-retired professor being given the key slot by Reith’s side at the Opening Ceremony of the BBC’s new Broadcasting Centre at 21 Blythswood Square in Glasgow in November, 1924.

It was on Maclean’s recommendation also that Reith took his honeymoon in the Parish of Minginish of the professor's own forebears in Skye in June 1921 and the future Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland walked with his new bride, Muriel Odhams, from their hotel at Sligachan to the small church at Carbost, where they found the service was in Gaelic. Maclean recalled that Reith had later told him that he was furious with the drizzle and the midges on the 12-mile round walk but the only thing he remembered about the sermon was the word "agus" (and).

Norman Macdonald, Portree.

OF PASSING CHEER

AMID the debacle over school exam results, many references have been made to Scotland having had the best education system in the world at one time – possibly rightly so, but was there much competition then? When did standards start to slip?

When I was at school during the Second World War, we heard the names of Alexander Graham Bell, James Watt, Kirkpatrick Macmillan – the list goes on. Many of these inventors were Scots, or with Scottish connections. Some may have come from under-privileged backgrounds, or have not had much, if any, formal schooling, but all went on to do great things in their own fields.

Are children taught the names of any great inventors nowadays (with or without any Scottish ancestry)?

The famous Scottish toast springs to mind: “Wha’s like us? Damn few, and they’re a’deid.”

Recently, I’ve been paying more attention to the daily obituaries in The Herald, where I’m reading of people who have achieved so much and have done so much good in the world, and yet I’d never heard of them.

Hopefully, today’s achievers’ names will become widely recognised long before “they’re a’ deid”.

Please continue to include obituaries like those earlier this week, of civil engineer Tom Douglas, virus researcher John Subak-Sharpe and aviation pioneer Brian Morrison, as amid all the gloom and doom in the news just now, the obituaries are the only articles which cheer me up.

Avril Dowie, Glasgow G41.

LEADER COMMENT

I NOTE with interest Uzma Mir's column ("Females make better leaders? I’m not so sure...",The Herald, August 21).

Not a natural leader myself, I would not presume to judge if females make better leaders; although Jacinda Ardern, Angela Merkel, and Nicola Sturgeon certainly come across as informed, decisive and competent, and strong men quailed before a handbagging by Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher.

I was told recently in conversation with a mature lady successful in her profession that to get on in her field it was necessary to be better than male colleagues, but fortunately that was not difficult.

I leave her with the last word.

R Russell Smith, Kilbirnie.