The ScotRail train which derailed near to Stonehaven leaving three men dead had reached almost 73mph before it hit a landslip, investigators have said.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, lost their lives in the crash in Aberdeenshire.

The Glasgow-bound train derailed after hitting a landslip following heavy rain overnight.

Initial findings in a report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said its speed had reached 72.8 mph.

They said this was "within the maximum permitted of 75 mph (120 km/h) on this stretch of line".

The report said: “Its speed increased, reaching 72.8mph after it had travelled for approximately 1.4 miles, which is within the maximum permitted speed for HSTs [High Speed Trains – the type involved] of 75mph on this stretch of line.

“At around 09:38, the train struck a landslip covering the down line and derailed."As the track curved to the right, the train continued in a roughly straight line for around 77 yards until it struck a section of bridge parapet, which was destroyed.”

"In the area where the derailment occurred, on the left-hand side of the railway (in the direction of travel of the train) a slope rises steeply to a field which then slopes gently upwards away from the railway.

"A drain runs northwards along the lower edge of the field until it reaches an access chamber about 50m south of the landslip area, from where it runs diagonally down the steep slope, passing through two more access chambers, until it reaches an outfall structure at a track level ditch which takes water northwards towards Carron Water.

"The drain running diagonally consists of a 450mm (18in) diameter plastic pipe laid at the bottom of a trench.

"After the drain was installed, the trench was filled with gravel.

"Water flowing from land above the railway washed some of this gravel onto the railway, together with some larger pieces of rock which had formed part of soil eroded from the sides of the trench.”

The report further confirmed the timeline of events leading up to the crash, and said the accident took place at around 9.38am, just minutes before the first reports reached emergency services.