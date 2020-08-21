THE SCOTTISH Government is “very concerned” over reported job cuts at Donald Trump's Turnberry resort – labelled “savage” by union bosses.

The RMT union has called for the Scottish Government to intervene in the situation in South Ayrshire, amid claims the Trump Organization is using the Covid-19 crisis as a “shameless” cover to cut terms and conditions for workers.

The union says more than 80 posts face being made redundant following a consultation period - with reductions in sick pay and working conditions also expected.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she was not aware of the situation at Trump Turnberry but said all businesses should be responsible to their workforces.

The RMT’s general secretary, Mick Cash, has written to the First Minister, claiming the Trump Organization “is shamelessly using the global pandemic as a guise for slashing terms and conditions of workers in Scotland” - adding that “it totally unnecessary for the company to make these cuts”.

RMT senior assistant general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “It has been clear from the outset that the company is hell-bent on cutting jobs and slashing terms and conditions, under the guise of Covid-19, while at the same time as being in receipt of British taxpayers’ money in the form of furlough payments.

“It is disgraceful that the Trump Organization is ploughing ahead with these outrageous cuts, when it is clear that the real goal is casualising the workforce, with no regard for its dedicated employees.

“With deadline for the consultation over job losses looming this Sunday, RMT is calling for the Scottish Government to take action to protect these workers livelihoods’ from their employer’s shameful plans.”

Asked about the dispute at her daily briefing on Friday, Ms Sturgeon said she was not aware of the specific issues at the resort.

She said: “I would say to all businesses, whether they are Trump businesses or any other businesses – and the vast majority of businesses in Scotland are operating in this way – be responsible to your workforce during a difficult time.

“Fair work is vital at any period but it is particularly important right now when everyone is suffering really difficult challenges.

“We all have to work through these difficult challenges collectively and in a spirit of solidarity.”

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop added: “I would also echo what the UK Government has said, that they wouldn’t want to see anybody misusing the situation just now in terms of redundancy or indeed in misusing the furlough scheme as a cover for redundancy.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said later: “We are very concerned about the proposed redundancies at Trump Turnberry resort and the potential impact this will have on the workforce, their families and the local area, particularly in these unprecedented times.

“We are monitoring developments at Turnberry and stand ready to assist any staff affected.”

The Trump Organization has been contacted for comment.