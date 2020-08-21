Workers attempting to repair a popular Scots road which was the site of a huge landslide earlier this month have been subjected to threats and verbal abuse from frustrated motorists.

Teams working to reopen the Rest And Be Thankful route on the A83 are said to have been on the receiving end of anger from passing drivers.

Drivers are said to be frustrated at not being able to pass through the closure.

Engineers have been forced to shut an alternative route to the road for the seventh time in 16 days "for safety reasons" because of the prospect of further heavy rain.

READ MORE: 'We understand the frustration' - Yet more disruption on landslip-stricken Rest and be Thankful

Landslips brought down 6000 tonnes of debris amid heavy rain on August 4.

The Old Military Road on the route is set to remain open until midnight on Friday, when forecast heavy rain in the early hours of Saturday morning means it will close for the rest of the night.

BEAR Scotland says they are working with Police Scotland in a bid to crack down on the incidents, and say abuse "will not be tolerated".

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: “We reopened the OMR this afternoon around 12.20pm following a successful safety assessment by our geotechnical team after last night’s heavy rain.

“With more heavy rain forecast we have to close the OMR from 12 midnight tonight and will carry out a safety assessment around 9am tomorrow to consider if we can reopen.

“Whilst we appreciate the frustration this can cause, safety has to come first and we need to make sure that we keep all road users safe at all times. We’ll continue to review the weather forecast and situation at the Rest on a daily basis to consider if it is safe to reopen. Hopefully the later closure time tonight will help to accommodate the majority of travellers.

“We’ve also had reports of our teams receiving verbal abuse and threats from some motorists at the road closure points on the A83. This abuse will not be tolerated and we are already working closely with Police Scotland to investigate these incidences.

“Please respect our workforce who are only doing their job and working to keep all road users safe.

“In the meantime, Argyll remains open for business and we thank the local community and road users for their patience while we do everything we can to repair the A83 and safely reopen it as soon as we can.”