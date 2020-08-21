OVER 500 workers at the SEC are set to be made redundant before the furlough scheme winds up, it has been revealed.

In an e-mail sent to staff and shared with the The Herald, Levy Restaurants - the company which employs hospitality staff at the venue- told workers their last furlough payment would be made on September 9.

Valentina Severa Clavell, a worker at Finnieston-based venue said they had received "barely any communication and support".

Workers were told that due to the fact live events were not able to continue because of ongoing restrictions, the company would not continue their employment.

A Unite hospitality spokesman confirmed the news: "The way in which Levy Restaurants have treated their staff at Scottish Events Campus is nothing short of disgraceful. There is an alternative to mass redundancy available till at least October 31 in the Job Retention Scheme. Instead Levy are looking to terminate all core and casual staff in the next few weeks because from September they will be expected to contribute a measly 10% towards their wages.

"Casual workers aren't even going to be consulted. They have simply sent them a letter informing them that they will be removed from the furlough scheme in 2 weeks.

"We had thought given Glasgow City Council's role as a 90% shareholder in the Campus, that Levy would seek to treat its workforce fairly and reasonably but evidently not."

The affected staff do not work for the SEC but rather Levy Restaurants. It is understood that while the council owns 90% of shares in the SEC, it does not run the company or control the board.

Green MSP for Glasgow Patrick Harvie has called on the Scottish government to intervene to save jobs.

He said: “Job losses on this scale are absolutely devastating for the city as well as for the individuals involved. Glasgow city council own the SEC so it’s vital that it and the Scottish Government explore every avenue available to prevent these jobs going. It’s been clear for some time though that ending the furlough scheme on a cliff edge would lead to huge numbers of job losses. The Chancellor must now put people’s livelihoods first and commit to extending the furlough scheme into 2021.”

The e-mail, which was sent to staff "in batches", claimed Ms Severa Clavell, reads: "We took the decision to furlough you and the majority of Levy people because we hoped that events would return in the short term.

"It has become increasingly clear that concerns, sporting and other major events will only return in a 'behind closed doors' fashion at this stage.

"The prospects of fully attended events is many months away and may only return in 2021."

Employees were told they would no longer be furloughed from September 9 and that they would receive their last payment the week after.

The Scottish Events Campus - previously called the SECC - is one of Scotland's busiest venues. The campus is home to the SSE Hydro and the Armadillo and has played host to a number of gigs and events since its opening in 1985. The Hydro was opened in 2013.

A council spokesman said: "The council is obviously very concerned by the loss of any jobs as a result of the ongoing pandemic – but we don’t have any direct involvement with Levy.”

Levy Restaurants have been approached for comment.

The Scottish government has been approached for comment.