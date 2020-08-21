DOUGLAS Cowe (Letters, August 20) describes my support for Scottish independence as “morally indefensible”. That seems a bit strong. I often wonder why those on the unionist side of the constitutional debate frequently become bitter and vindictive when confronted with alternative visions for Scotland’s future. I may disagree with Mr Cowe’s views but I would never describe his unionist stance as immoral.

I hoped he might enlighten us on how Scotland will benefit from Brexit or perhaps explain the advantages of governance by the Johnson/Cummings administration. It would appear Ruth Davidson did not have the stomach for this task, while the hapless Jackson Carlaw, despite a Damascene conversion to both causes, was found wanting.

In common with Struan Stevenson, the subject of my original letter (August 18), Mr Cowe believes in Scottish exceptionalism. However, their version is that among Northern European countries, Scotland alone is exceptional in being totally unable to sustain and prosper. What an indictment of our country and our people.

Finally, Mr Cowe deploys the “you’ll have had your referendum” argument. If this is the best shot in the unionists' locker, they are in deeper trouble than polls showing consistent majority support for independence would suggest. Scottish democracy did not end in September 2014, it is a living, evolving concept which has reacted to events such as Brexit and, over time, decided our constitutional future should be reconsidered.

In May 2021 Scottish voters will indicate if they wish to revisit the independence question. If the Westminster Parliament attempts to stymie a second referendum as Mr Cowe advocates, it will simply guarantee a Yes vote when the ballot is finally held.

Iain Gunn, Elgin.

DOUGLAS Cowe believes it is morally indefensible for Iain Gunn (Letters, September 18) to state “independence is more important than anything else in Scotland”. To this I reply: how can Mr Cowe talk of morality while supporting a Union that threatens universal death with the world’s most powerful machine or the mass killing of human beings, Trident? How far can hypocrisy go before it becomes insanity?

Today the Doomsday Clock stands closer to midnight that ever before. In 2017, 122 states agreed the TPNW (Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons) at the UN. The UK and the other eight rogue nuclear states ignore this and press blindly on modernising their nuclear arsenals. Britain keeps Trident on constant patrol in full alert 24/7. And Mr Cowe thinks Scotland should stay in the nuclear gang because – hang it all – it’s British.

Either we have a future without nuclear weapons or we have no future at all. Scotland wants to leave the Gadarene rush to extinction, join the moral majority and become a moral country. Why does Mr Cowe not want to join us?

Brian M Quail, Glasgow G11.

AT the (all too common) risk of adding two and two to make five I suggest that those who shrug at Covid-19 precautions and those who vote for Scottish independence are very often the same people. The logic is that such persons share the common and congenital trait of consequence-free thrill-seeking and risk-taking. That is the only discernible logic in their position.

Tim Flinn, Garvald, East Lothian.

IT is not all going smoothly for Nicola Sturgeon and her party, however Ms Sturgeon manages to distance herself from all difficult situations. The exam fiasco, of course, was John Swinney's fault, the extraordinary toll of care home deaths was Jeane Freeman's fault and apparently the advice that "no woman was to be left alone with Alex Salmond" was unknown to her? Should we assume that apart from the tedious TV shows she really does just read books all day?

Pauline Eggermont, Inverness.

A NUMBER of correspondents have bemoaned the lack of integrity in public life anent the circumstances surrounding the trial of Alex Salmond. But the issue is endemic. Readers may wish to ponder the author of the following statement made in 2014: "No-one wants to leave the EU. The City does not want it. Business does not want it. It will never happen." It will not come as much of a surprise to those acquainted with his mendacity that the speaker was Boris Johnson. I wonder where he is now?

Larry Cheyne, Bishopbriggs.

SOME of your contributors object to the First Minister's regular press briefings, where Nicola Sturgeon exposes herself to tough questions from the media (Letters, August 18 & 20). Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is rarely seen or questioned by the press or the public, especially if there's a nearby fridge to hide in.

Do these readers really prefer the Johnson approach?

John Jamieson, Ayr.

DR Gerald Edwards (Letters, August 14) contended that the defeat of the vote of no confidence in John Swinney was somehow invalid, because of Green Party support. He referred to the Greens as “a party with minimal support but a disproportionate number of MSPs” and asked: “Is Scotland really a democracy any more?”

James Martin (Letters, August 18) supports Dr Edwards and claims that “at the last election (the Greens) gained 0.6 per cent of the vote”. This is classic disinformation. It’s true that the Greens had only 0.6% of the constituency vote, but they won 6.6% of the regional vote, more than the LibDems. As I’m sure Dr Edwards and Mr Martin know, there are two species of MSP: those elected in constituencies under first-past-the-post, and those elected from regional lists.

It’s typical of bad losers that, when defeated, they claim the game is rigged. The regional lists and the d’Hondt formula introduce an element of proportional representation into the electoral system; they were chosen deliberately so that voices that were never heard under first-past-the-post could be heard at Holyrood. Most observers see the system as a strength. If Dr Edwards and Mr Martin don’t, that’s fine; but they can’t really complain when the Greens vote in the numbers elected by the people of Scotland under that system.

Doug Maughan, Dunblane.

