An entire school has been told to self-isolate for 14 days after multiple cases of Covid-19 were identified.

Kingspark School, which is a school for people with additional support needs in Dundee, was the first in Scotland to close due to coronavirus since pupils returned to the classroom last week.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the school was to close its doors after six cases of the virus were confirmed in adults connected to the school - a figure which rose to eight the next day.

Now, all staff and pupils at the school have been told to self-isolate after cases rose to 12, including one pupil who was identified as a contact of one of the early cases.

Many pupils at the school have additional physical disabilities or medical problems.

It has now been agreed that, given the complex health conditions of the pupils who attend Kingspark, the school will remain closed for 14 days to allow for self-isolation.

Anyone who lives with a pupil, such as parents, carers or siblings, have also been told to self-isolate.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Tayside, said, “Due to the complex needs of the pupils and the very close proximity of care required, the situation at the school is highly complex. We are therefore taking the precaution at this time of advising that all staff self isolate for 14 days from the date they were last on site.

“Additionally, we ask all pupils and their households to self isolate for 14 days from Thursday, 20 August. Guidance has also been shared with the families on what this means for them and how they will be supported.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services, said, “I would like to reassure families that this action is being taken to keep everyone safe.

"This is our paramount concern and we cannot be complacent.”