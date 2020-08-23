THE debate on independence has been bubbling up since the Scottish National League was founded in 1920, some 100 years ago and it is disingenuous to blame the current Prime Minister for orchestrating the imminent breakup of the UK.

The National League was superseded by the National Party of Scotland which ultimately became the SNP in 1934. Harold Wilson’s Labour Government then set up a Royal Commission on the UK constitution in 1969, recommending a devolved Scottish Assembly which was never implemented.

The Scottish Constitutional Convention was formed in 1989, comprised of representatives from local government, the Scottish Trades Union Congress, the Small Business Federation, the Church of Scotland and all political parties except the Conservatives, in an effort to devise a scheme for the formation of a devolution settlement. The SNP chose to withdraw from the convention as independence was not a constitutional option, and it subsequently collapsed.

Ultimately in 1997 the Labour Government under Tony Blair promised the creation of devolved institutions and a referendum was held later that year and the Scottish Parliament was re-created as a result of the Scotland Act of 1998. Mr Blair therefore was instrumental in firing the starting pistol on the final stretch of the road towards Scottish independence by establishing devolution in an effort to silence the SNP for several generations.

When a new state of the art parliament building was built, with many devolved powers granted and a large clutch of MSPs in situ a complete parliamentary machine was gifted to the SNP on a plate. The only fly in the ointment is Boris Johnson, who resolutely refuses to grant a Section 30 order, not to mention the many compelling arguments against the breakup of the Union. On the other hand the BBC has contributed to the recent rise in support for independence by affording Nicola Sturgeon a platform to grandstand on national television almost every day for the past five months. I don’t blame her for jumping at the chance to place the SNP firmly in front of the nation by leading these sessions and it is plain for all to see that she enjoys basking in the limelight. We all need to be briefed on developments in respect of Covid-19 but a short bulletin a couple of times per week would suffice.

Nevertheless it has taken 100 years for the SNP fortunes to reach the point where independence could be imminent and it is high time for the Unionists to wake up and become more vocal before the May Holyrood elections precipitate a landslide into oblivion.

Christopher H Jones, Giffnock.

UK press and media cite Business for Scotland/Panelbase and Times/YouGov August 2020 poll figures respectively of 55 per cent and 57% support for Scottish independence. These figures exclude Don’t Knows and are partial, inflated "headline figures" that provide a basis for misleading reporting.

Actual Panelbase and YouGov poll figures respectively show For 51% and 48%, Against 42% and 43%, Don’t Knows 7% and 9% (YouGov figures are adjusted to exclude minor Won't Vote and Refused figures). These produce simple averages of For 49.5%, Against 42.5%, Don’t Knows 8%.

Support for independence has been rising over 2020, is clearly higher than for remaining within the UK and lies around 50% (was 44.7% at the 2014 referendum). However, whether or not there is majority support for independence is not proven and there has not yet been sustained majority support over a period of time demonstrated for independence. There is therefore no convincing opinion poll case at present to support a second independence referendum. Nor has there been any reversal of the 2014 Referendum 55/45 result, contrary to the misleading statement by Business for Scotland ("Pro-independence group hails new poll showing 55% support for Yes vote", The Herald, August 20).

Use of actual poll figures including Don’t Knows at the "headline level" are essential for objective use of statistics and balance of reporting.

Whether or not the Panelbase poll of a 51% majority for independence continues to be reflected across different polls and strengthens over a sustained period of time is an issue, though so also is what happens to the Don’t Knows.

The level of support for Scotland remaining within the UK has fallen significantly since 2014 at currently 42.5% (was 55.3%), a reflection of Scottish views on Brexit and Conservative governments since 2014; the success of the SNP and First Minister on public perceptions of performance; and confusion over UK and Scottish government responsibilities.

Don't Knows might well be expected though to vote for the status quo given financial uncertainties and risks. YouGov states "polling has shown 42% think the country would be worse off economically if independent, compared to 24% who think better off". Adding together the above averaged Against and Don't Knows would produce a 50.5/49.5% result against Scottish independence. This is an uncertain proposition that could only be tested in a referendum, but is as much a reasonable proposition for consideration and debate as using partial inflated 55/45 and 57/43 figures that exclude Don’t Knows.

John Garrity, Chichester.

PETER A Russell's concern for Alex Salmond and Scotland's justice system (Letters, August 21) has a hollow ring to it, but I agree that if there was a plot to have Mr Salmond thrown into jail for crimes he did not commit, it is certainly a most serious matter. Surely, if anyone has evidence of such a thing the correct procedure would be to immediately contact the police, as the withholding of evidence is also a serious crime.

However, I strongly suspect that, in the first place, there is no evidence because there was no plot, and in the second place, that Mr Russell's demand for justice to be done is more to do with the latest opinion poll, showing support for Scottish independence now standing at 55 per cent, rather than any real concern for Mr Salmond and the justice system.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

It is touching to witness Peter A Russell's eagerness to see Alex Salmond obtain justice for himself and Scotland's criminal justice system. In support, he cites the observations of another two of yesterday's men, Jim Sillars and Kenny MacAskill.

I am afraid that the latter lost a lot of my respect due to his handling of the Al-Megrahi situation. Dr Jim Swire tirelessly pursued the need for a review of the case providing evidence of several flaws in the trial in the Hague carried out under the jurisdiction of the Scottish justice system. Mr MacAskill refused to accept that there was any doubt as to Al-Megrahi's guilt and he defended the Crown Prosecution service's evidence virtually without question. Thereafter, he could not arrange the transfer of the convicted man to Libya quickly enough. This may well have been the start of the downturn of his own political career.

It saddens me that Mr Salmond and the others cannot accept their diminished influence in the SNP and appear intent on undermining the cause of independence that they have worked so hard to deliver. The former party leader has been cleared of all charges against him even though his reputation has been tarnished by some of his own admissions during the trial. He has little to gain from washing any dirty linen in public, an outcome which Mr Russell is clearly hoping will damage the cause of independence which he hates so much.

Gordon Evans, Burnside.

I PREFACE my comments by saying there is no acceptable level for crimes against the person including sexual assault and rape. However, it’s appalling and a sad indictment of pathetic state of the opposition at Holyrood that Tory MSPS Liam Kerr would attempt to make political capital out of a blip in July’s sexual crime statistics ("Sex crime cases rose by nearly a tenth last month", The Herald August 21). When taken in conjunction with the previous three months the levels of sexual crimes are actually substantially reduced.

I’ll tell him why the numbers are up temporarily in July and it’s not because of “the failure of the SNP’s soft touch to crime”. It’s because due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic the morons who commit these heinous offences couldn’t go to Benidorm or Magaluf to prey on the vulnerable there as they would have done previously.

If Mr Kerr believes Police Scotland is underfunded then perhaps he could do something constructive and ask his masters in Westminster to increase the Block Grant”; after all what Westminster begrudgingly gives Holyrood to run the country is less than half the revenue generated in Scotland.

David J Crawford, Glasgow G12.

ON Friday Scottish Labour Leader Richard Leonard delivered a keynote speech, unveiling plans to transform the Scottish economy. It included calls for a "green new deal" to tackle the economic crisis and climate change jointly and included some key proposals: £100m investment in electric buses, roll-out of electric vehicle charging points, extending free bus travel to under- 25s.

Those proposals read like plagiarism. All Mr Leonard’s proposals were taken forward in the Scottish Government’s 2020 Budget when the SNP set aside £1.8 billion of capital investment in projects to reduce emissions, investment in electric vehicles and extended free bus travel to under-18s. This vast spend included a £461.8m earmarked for ythe environment, climate change and land reform, something Mr Leonard calls for in his new deal, yet he and his Scottish Labour colleagues voted against the Scottish Government’s Budget. So what was this keynote speech all about, who was it speaking to, who was it convincing, considering the Scottish Government is already getting on with the job of tackling climate change and moving to a greener sustainable environment?

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.

ONE thing strikes me about the controversy over whether or not those born in Scotland but living in other parts of the UK should have a vote, assuming there is ever another "once in a lifetime’’ referendum forced upon us: the SNP seems hell bent on giving the right to foreigners in temporary residence here and even to those serving jail sentences.

Why, then, is it so keen on preventing these estimated 750,000 born and bred Scots having this chance?

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh EH6.