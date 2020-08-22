“We can do it!” That’s the message from Terry A’Hearn, chief executive of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA). What can we do? Achieve a net-zero carbon future for our planet and push back Earth Overshoot Day.

“We can do it here in Scotland because we’ve already reduced greenhouse gases by about 50% as a nation,” says A’Hearn, adding: “Scotland has a rich history of innovation. As an Australian, I’m speaking as an outsider – Australia’s not a big part of the world but it has 25 million people compared to Scotland’s five-and-a-half million and yet consider what’s been invented by Scots.

“This small nation has an amazing ability to roll up its sleeves and create a better and different world. That, in particular, is what gives me real optimism about the future. It’s why I live almost 10,000 miles from my family and friends ... because, personally, my burning ambition is to work somewhere where I can really make a difference.

“I think running an EPA here is a much more optimistic activity than running it in most countries around the world.”

As Scotland’s environmental watchdog, the importance of today’s Earth Overshoot Day – the date when we’ve exhausted nature’s budget for the entire year – is a major consideration in SEPA’s overall strategy, as is the notion of using focused projects to push back this potentially cataclysmic date every year.

With this in mind, A’Hearn points out that when we look at the history of environmental management, the big success stories have been found in managing individual impacts.

“Let’s take the example of how to fix the hole in the ozone layer,” he says. “A smallish number of industries needed to find replacement materials for what they traditionally used.

“That was an easy job and its premise was based on providing a very specific answer to a very specific pollution problem. What do we need to do to fix it? Now fix it!”

In these terms, the Overshoot concept is one of the few instruments A’Hearn believes we have to use to measure what humanity is doing to the planet overall ... and take appropriate action.

“It gives us a date – August 22 – which is easy for everyone to understand and a formula,” he continues. “We’re using 1.6 planets every year and yet we only have one. If you’re a business and your costs were 1.6 times more than your revenue and it was happening year after year, you’d know you had more than a small problem.”

Thankfully, solving problems of all sizes is SEPA’s day job. Employing 1,300 people across Scotland, its role is to protect and improve the nation’s environment through legislation and good practice measures. It’s not always an easy task.

“Unfortunately, the only thing some businesses will respond to is a whack around the ears and a kick in the backside,” says A’Hearn, “and if that’s what they deserve then that’s what we’ll give them. It’s about having a relationship that says, well, you always have to remember we’re the cops: if you get things wrong, we’ll take action.”

However, he also points out there are those whose behaviour deserves raising a glass to.

“What we would prefer are industries such as the whisky sector, which has the highest compliance records and has its own environmental strategy,” he says. “It’s determined to meet the laws and there was 94% compliance in the last year we measured – there’s still a little bit to go, but that’s pretty good.”

Beyond its traditional job in compliance and improvement, SEPA has been working with others and A’Hearn says his organisation is determined to partner with and tap into the best expertise, both in Scotland and outside – including the Global Footprint Network.

“This partnership in particular has been sensational for us because what we’re able to do is bring the best thinking in the world in this field to Scotland,” he says. “Thanks to this partnership our work is so much more powerful.

“Moreover, the value of the Overshoot concept itself is huge. The UN has been tweeting for days on end, citing citizens around the world who are doing things to move the date in the right direction. It gets huge publicity all around the world and is a huge vote of confidence in Scotland. And for SEPA to have this partnership with the Global Footprint Network is incredible.

“It’s a recognition we have great stuff happening here in Scotland, that we have immense expertise.

“Scotland was the cradle of scientific revolution, the industrial revolution, the Enlightenment ... we’ve a track record in innovation. Now the world has a partnership with the people who created, invented and made this country a global powerhouse. So, let’s bring all these things together and do some great stuff here in Scotland!”

While the chief executive in charge of stewarding Scotland’s environment sounds confident we’re heading in the right direction, how optimistic is he we can achieve our highest ambitions?

“I have two answers, “ says A’Hearn. “One: it doesn’t really matter how optimistic I feel because there’s only one planet and it’s the planet that will regulate us.

“But also two: whether you’re optimistic or pessimistic, it just has to be done, right?

Thankfully, the answer is it can be done. Technically it can be done. There isn’t any question that technically we can get to net zero.

“The things we need to change are our economic and social systems. I think that’s a little bit of what we can take from the Covid-19 pandemic: we have begun to massively change our economic and social systems.

“Now, the question is this: will these changes lead to one-planet prosperity or one-planet misery, and will we achieve net zero by design or disaster?”