A Scots council has decided to ban parking on several rural roads after "inconsiderate" drivers caused havoc in recent weeks.
Bosses at Perth & Kinross Council slammed drivers who have been blocking roads in rural Perthshire by abandoning their vehicles on narrow roads.
They said in some cases, bad parking has caused considerable obstructions on roads, which has made it difficult for emergency vehicles and farm traffic to pass.
As a result, they say parking will be prohibited on a number of rural roads and verges starting from Saturday, August 22.
Anyone flouting this guidance will be subject to "enforcement action", according to a statement released by bosses today.
They say signage in the concerned areas will be updated.
No vehicle will be able to park on the following road carriageway, verge or footpath:
• C450 Kinloch Rannoch to Tomphubil
• A827 Aberfeldy Road, Kenmore
• C451 from the junction with the A827 Kenmore to Aberfeldy road
• Pier Road, Kenmore
• C448 Fortingall to Bridge of Balgie
• B487 Calvine to Trinafour
• A923 Blairgowrie to Dunkeld
• C430 Loch Clunie to Mains of Clunie
• C452 Foss to Pitlochry
A statement by the council read: "We ask that all members of the public park responsibly and use designated parking areas.
"Any vehicles parked on these roads will be subject to enforcement action.
"If you are visiting the countryside, please consider the people who live there as well as other visitors."
