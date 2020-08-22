Recycling and energy recovery firm Viridor believes Earth Overshoot Day is a perfect opportunity to advance the ambitions of Scotland’s circular economy

Valuing waste as a real resource and not rubbish, as a part of a world-leading circular economy, is Scotland’s opportunity to continue to demonstrate its environmental leadership.

Earth Overshoot Day is an opportune time to focus attention on how we use and, crucially, reuse our resources, whether this be materials for manufacturing or heat, power and water.

Viridor, one of Scotland’s biggest recycling and energy recovery companies, has signalled to the Scottish Government, SEPA, Scottish Enterprise, local authorities and non-government organisations, that it is committed to moving Scotland’s circular economy from ambition into action.

The company runs a specialist glass recycling plant at Newhouse, an advanced recycling facility at Bargeddie, an energy recovery facility at Dunbar and operates the Glasgow Recycling and Renewable Energy Centre for Glasgow City Council, along with many household waste recycling centres.

In July, the company presented its vision for a Scottish Circular Economy and Innovation Park which brings together energy-intensive recycling and reprocessing plants with facilities which produce the energy required. Viridor’s energy recovery facilities are the sophisticated combined heat and power plants which use non-recyclable waste as the fuel to generate low carbon electricity and heat.

The event, From Vision to Reality – converting Scotland’s Circular Economy Leadership into concrete action to ensure we Build Back Better, attracted stakeholders across the Scottish government, SEPA, Scottish Enterprise, Zero Waste Scotland, local government, business and academia.

Viridor CEO Phil Piddington said that Viridor, with its history of recycling infrastructure investment in Scotland, was working to be a key partner in ensuring Scotland achieves its goals.

The company is also preparing a planning application to East Lothian Council for a plastics recycling and reprocessing plant at Dunbar which would draw heat and power from the energy recovery facility – essentially putting waste to work to power the recycling of more plastic within the circular economy.

Mr Piddington added: “We recognise that these goals cannot be achieved by any one organisation. Success lies in partnering across business, government, academia and inventors to ensure Scottish resources are used and reprocessed in Scotland before being returned to local businesses creating a more circular economy. These partnerships move us from ambition to the practical reality delivering real results for the country.”

Viridor’s Innovation and Regulation Director Tim Rotheray said the event created the opportunity for Scotland’s key stakeholders to come together and debate what is needed to move the Scottish circular economy beyond ambition.

Dr Rotheray said: “We welcome the opportunity to continue these discussions and examine issues, such as how regulation and policy can drive both an improved economy and better environment.

“Our vision to support Scotland’s circular economy would also feature a dedicated Circular Economy Innovation Centre. This could be a testbed for universities, start-ups and Scottish business to develop solutions to eliminate waste, by tackling the hardest to recycle products and putting partnership at heart of the vision.”

He said Viridor’s vision for the Scottish Circular Economy and Innovation Park had been designed to deliver both resource and energy efficiency.

In a recorded message to the event delegates, Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal said she was delighted to help launch the Scottish Circular Economy and Innovation Park – “an important and practical demonstration of what should be happening”.

She added that the discussions, bringing together all sectors of society to ensure recycling was seen for what it is “a valuable resource and not just rubbish” were to be applauded.

“I am encouraged to hear that, in these challenging times, this vision matches innovation and investment with job creation, giving our young people the opportunity to play a major role in the world they will inherit.”

Dr Rotheray said that key workers in recycling and waste management had performed an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic and now, the sector that is so vital to driving a better environment, also had the ability to answer the demand to drive a greener recovery.