If you’re thinking about changing your car, an electric vehicle is an environmentally-friendly and reliable option, says Dominic Ryan

We’ve come a long way since Thomas Parker designed and built his pioneering electric car in Wolverhampton in 1884. Today’s models are so sophisticated they don’t even need the Victorian inventor’s steam-powered generator for recharging.

And now, with the Scottish Government having vowed to phase out new petrol and diesel cars by 2032, going electric is all but essential.

So how does the motoring industry meet the needs of customers who want consumer choices that not only enhance their modern lifestyles but also help tackle the catastrophic effects of climate change?

“The main challenge comes down to the availability of stock and the perceptions around price,” says Jim Graham, who is Arnold Clark’s finance director. “Thankfully, we’ve now gone through a period of time when electric vehicles have proven their reliability and worth.



“A lot of the work we’ve put in at Arnold Clark has been in addressing the concerns customers may have had – such as around the initial scaremongering about the deterioration of batteries and high running costs – and working through these with them.”

Graham also points to range anxiety in early models as having been a deal-breaker for many prospective buyers but adds that batteries and overall automotive technology have vastly improved.

“We’re now seeing a lot of cars with a range of up to 300 miles,” he points out, “while the running costs are actually significantly lower than those of a petrol or diesel model.

“Today the average commute, certainly in Scotland, is just under 20 miles so many people could use their car all week and not actually have to charge it.”

While Graham believes there are improvements that can still be made to the public charging infrastructure, he welcomes the fact home charging is still being incentivised by the Government, with grants available that can significantly reduce the costs.

Scotland’s EV charging capability is also seeing advances. This month saw the official opening of the country’s largest electric vehicle charging station. The £1.4 million facility at Falkirk Stadium can charge 26 electric vehicles at any one time.

Undoubtedly, this continuous innovation in both technology and charging infrastructure is a factor that has led to Arnold Clark experiencing a lot more interest in EV ownership and the possibilities this can bring.

“If we go back three or four years the entry point price level for an EV was higher and, even if they were keen, buyers were naturally hesitant about breaking new ground and becoming an early adopter,” notes Graham. “They might have wanted to go for it but told themselves ‘I’ll have a think about it for my next car.’

“Today, however, the price point might look higher but, in the long term, the trade-in values are holding up and the running costs are less – so actually the overall pence per mile can be less than it is for the equivalent petrol or diesel model.”

Another major concern for prospective EV customers has been the fear their new green machine would be powered from energy generated in facilities such as coal-fired power stations.

“That’s precisely why we wanted to partner with Scottish Power to offer an end-to-end customer journey. We wanted to link with one of the UK’s largest utility companies and the great thing about Scottish Power is that they were the first integrated energy company to generate 100% renewable-source electricity.

“That was very important to us –knowing there was never going to be a contradictory situation where it was actually fossil fuel that was ultimately powering your EV.

“We’re working hard with Scottish Power to offer a home-charging solution and 100% renewable energy tariff to charge your EV.”

While listening to customers and addressing their legitimate concerns in this way, Arnold Clark is also focused on enabling them to make fully-informed and confident decisions when it comes to considering an EV.

“That’s why we have electric vehicle-approved dealerships – in fact, the Renault operation in Hillington was one of the first in the UK to have this approval rating.

“This has meant the whole sales process involves knowledge and experience in not only the cars but also the infrastructure around free charging for customers, as well as expertise on the servicing side.

“In effect, this has created a badge that says this is a centre of excellence for EV retailing. Obviously, Covid-19 and lockdown had a massive temporary impact but this is certainly something we’re going to roll out across the group.”

EV education is also one of the primary reasons behind Arnold Clark’s Innovation Centre, which will open in the near future in Glasgow.

“We’ve made a strong commitment to this project,” says Graham. “The aim has always been to provide a space where you can come in and learn about EVs, and test drive a wide range of different models.

“I think that’s a key point: when people get the opportunity to sit in and drive an EV, a lot of the myths are entirely dispelled at that point. After all, they’re really fun cars to drive.

“They’re very quiet, perform very well, and a lot of people do prefer that driving experience.”

Graham points out this hands-on experience leads many people who are initially inspired to make the move to EV solely for environmental reasons to discover electric motoring is now also their personal preference.

Initially, the Innovation Centre opening was going to coincide with COP26, the global environmental conference that was due to be held in Glasgow in November but has been postponed.

“All being well, it’s happening next year,” says Graham, “and that will give us a huge opportunity to showcase what we’re doing as a business to try to encourage people to get into electric cars.

“The Innovation Centre will be free of charge and open to all. We’re going to encourage schools to come in and we can help young people learn about the possibilities of EV technology.

“It can also be a space we use for fleet and business customers, who may be interested due to considerations such as low company car tax. They can also come in and experience the showcase environment.”

With EVs now selling faster than ever, is it fair to be optimistic that personal and fleet transport can live quite happily in Scotland’s vision for a net-zero carbon future?

“Well, we certainly have an ideal opportunity,” says Graham. “Scotland has a wealth of renewable energy resources, with our climate particularly conducive to wind-power generation. I think, with the way things are moving forward and with EV availability increasing, we can achieve this.

“Education is especially important. Scotland has led the way in this regard and in championing the green economy and, if the Government continues to incentivise EV ownership – through grant funding, for example – there’s absolutely no reason we can’t get to net zero.”