Armed police have swooped on a busy Glasgow street.
At least three armed response units were spotted on Sauchiehall Street just after 7.30pm.
Footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence, with some witnesses claiming a police helicopter has been spotted hovering above the area.
An eyewitness told The Herald that armed police stopped a car headed down the busy street after 7pm, before pulling a man out from inside.
They say cops held the man at gunpoint before making an arrest.
Police Scotland have confirmed they are on the scene as part of an ongoing investigation.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are currently in attendance on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, carrying out enquiries into an ongoing investigation."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment