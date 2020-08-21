Armed police have swooped on a busy Glasgow street.

At least three armed response units were spotted on Sauchiehall Street just after 7.30pm.

Footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence, with some witnesses claiming a police helicopter has been spotted hovering above the area.

An eyewitness told The Herald that armed police stopped a car headed down the busy street after 7pm, before pulling a man out from inside.

They say cops held the man at gunpoint before making an arrest.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are on the scene as part of an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are currently in attendance on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, carrying out enquiries into an ongoing investigation." 