She is at our beck and call; ask her anything, call her names, yell obscenities and she doesn’t seem to mind.

On our phone, on our smart speakers or tablets, AI-powered voice assistants tend to be young, female voices, subservient and designed to soak up even the most aggressive behaviour while giving us what we want.

Now a major research programme is set to get underway involving three Scottish universities, aimed at probing the potential risks and harmful gender biases posed by female voice assistants and chatbots.

The study will look into whether the proliferation of obedient female voices found across a range of electronic devices – such as Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa – and which are increasingly appearing on company websites, might eventually spark changes in how we interact in the real world.

As well as looking at their potential influences on human behaviour, the study will consider how AI characters may be developed in the future and whether they even need to be ‘human’ sounding at all.

The study is in response to a UNESCO report last year which warned that the artificial voice assistants may conjure up an image of women as being subservient, obliging, and eager to please.

Entitled ‘I’d Blush If I Could’ – the standard response Apple’s Siri originally gave when called a ‘bitch’ - the report highlighted the way the female voices deflected insulting comments and aggression with feeble or apologetic responses, some of them even bordering on being flirtatious.

The concern was that the voices were sending a signal that women are “docile helpers” who respond to blunt voice commands such as “OK” or “hey” and set to honour commands regardless of the tone.

The report pointed out that the voices tended to be created by teams of male engineers with little diversity present and concluded by urging developers to consider gender neutral voice assistants and programmes which discourage gender-based abuse.

The new study, involving researchers at Heriot-Watt, Strathclyde and Edinburgh universities, will explore how users mentally visualise the AI voices’ characters and whether their gender can have positive or negative impacts.

An initial element of the research will be conducted on Thursday (AUGUST 25) during an online workshop, in which members of the public will be asked to listen to AI voices and draw their vision of how they might look.

The workshop, which is part of the Royal Society of Edinburgh’s summer Curious programme of science talks, will also consider Beep, the BBC’s voice assistant which is currently in development. Unlike many AI voices, it has been given a gender-neutral, north east of England accent.

Verena Rieser, Professor in Computer Science at Heriot-Watt University, where researchers will look into methods employed to build conversational agents, said: “When people think of Amazon’s Alexa, they probably imagine a woman, perhaps in some sort of secretarial position.

“We are asking if they have to be female and so human-like?

“Then there is the behaviour of these systems when they are asked something that’s not appropriate.

“The danger is that when people interact with these systems they may reinforce gender stereotypes: you are talking to a woman, insulting her and yet she is not even pushing back.”

The three-year study will involve research on the psychological impacts of the AI voices to be carried out by researchers at Strathclyde University and which will analyse what messages the female AI voices convey and how they might influence behaviour.

While a digital education element will also be carried out by researchers at Edinburgh University, which will look at how AI systems are constructed.

“We are interested in finding out why these systems are the way they are and if it stems from the fact that the people who build them are not a very diverse workforce,” added Prof. Rieser.

Amazon has previously said test users responded most strongly to a female voice for its Alexa assistant. Microsoft has also said it found a female voice best embodied the qualities expected of a digital assistant – helpful, supportive and trustworthy.

Meanwhile Google has said that it planned to use a male voice for its assistant, but the technology responded better to a higher pitched female format. Last year it introduced 11 different voices in an effort to introduce more diversity.

However, it’s possible that the AI voice of the future could be less obliging young secretary and a little more CP30.

Prof. Rieser added: “The argument in the original UNESCO report says we don't have to make them human voices, and they could be much more clearly robotic.

“But then, if you make them too robotic, does that make them creepy?”

Designing a Feminist Alexa – An Exercise in Empathic Design on Thursday, August 25, is part of the RSE Curious summer programme.