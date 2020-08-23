THIS time last year there was a sense of optimism, excitement and new beginnings in a small Trossachs village that had turned its fortunes around after a decade of neglect.

Aberfoyle was celebrating a revival in its fortunes with a host of fledgling businesses opening up, For Sale signs taken down from the main thoroughfare and a booming number of visitors returning to the once forgotten former tourist mecca.

A year later, little could those new businesses have imagined the turbulence they were about to face. With Covid 19 challenging even the most well established companies, how could the new kids on the block cope?

"The roof fell in," is how Bob Taylor describes it.

He and his wife had just launched Maggie's Aberfoyle Kitchen in Main Street in June 2019 and thought the toughest challenge for them would be the businesses surviving its first winter when the lifeblood tourist trade dries up in the Stirlingshire village.

"Everything obviously fell apart in March and we struggled in the early days," he said. "We were allowed to stay open because we are a food shop but we decided to close as it was quite scary here. People were still coming - it was like a Bank Holiday weekend on some days. People were still travelling."

In the early days of the lockdown businesses relied on local support wherever they could.

"In April, we opened for two days a week - Friday and Saturday," Mr Taylor said.

"Maggie was on her own, the staff were furloughed. We relied on locals - they were fantastic and kept us going in spirits as well as financially. This is Maggie's baby and there was no way she would let it go. She would have slept in it if she had to!"

Nick Green opened Aberfoyle Bike Hire three years ago in a former butcher's shop.

He has watched the progression in the recovery of the village during his time there, he said.

"It's been getting busier since I moved here," he said. "Last summer was very busy and the main street was in a good condition."

His business has been more fortunate than perhaps some others - as a bike shop he was allowed to remain open all the time and, as well documented, cycling has enjoyed something of a resurgence during the pandemic.

"We were doing a lot of repairs for locals at the start," he said. "From the start of lockdown there was an upsurge in cycling which has been universal across the country."

Despite the initial pause in trading in the first few weeks, he believes businesses adapted and those that would have catered for tourists offered services to locals instead.

And, far from seeing new businesses as struggling to cope with Covid more than established ones, he thinks it could have worked to their advantage.

"I don't think Aberfoyle was any harder hit by Covid than elsewhere - I think the businesses in the main street are quite well founded even though they may be in their first years," he said. "In fact, with businesses being quite new it's been helpful because they are flexible and can adapt more easily.

"In the early stages of lockdown businesses that would have served tourists refocused on the local community."

"Local people definitely made an effort to support businesses and vice versa. Businesses stepped up to help vulnerable people and that's nice to see. We donated one of our bikes to someone who was volunteering to pick up prescriptions. There was a positive atmosphere."

He said there had been 'increasing anxiety' when more people started arriving but 'you have to balance that with the reality that Aberfoyle relies on visitors.'

As more family visitors started arriving when lockdown lifted the anti-social behaviour and littering that had plagued the village earlier on had eased, he said.

The past five or six weeks have seen something of a revival for Aberfoyle with an influx of English tourists.

"There were definitely more tourists from England than normal," he said. "We are not getting the normal bus tour traffic which has always been a source of visitors but we have been getting a lot of families from the UK who are having their holidays here.

"Perhaps the staycation trend will be repeated in future years. Hopefully that's something we can capitalise on."

Trevor Geraghty, chairman of the local Strathard Community Council, said that, in some ways, lockdown had boosted local businesses and the local community.

He said people were essentially forced to shop locally much more than they ever had and that certain shops in Aberfoyle - including the Co-op, pharmacy and the butchers - had thrived in the early stages of lockdown.

"In remote areas you typically have workers commuting to bigger cities - and they do their shopping on their commute. The Post Office here became a massive lifeline and had more to do than they ever had," he said. "There was tons of community spirit - Intrepid (a mountain equipment shop) co-ordinated collections of stuff for a homeless charity in Glasgow, for example."

He admitted that businesses badly affected elsewhere were naturally similarly affected in Aberfoyle but said locals made an effort to support local businesses once the lockdown started to ease. "There were absolutely some businesses that did well and probably better than normal in terms of the local community making up, in some way, for the [tourism] drop in businesses," he added.

"And with people spending more time in their communities [earlier in lockdown] it opened their eyes as to what is on their doorstep - cycles they might never have done, or trails they haven't explored."

With a new Co-op to take over the vacant garden centre site on Main Street, the 'anchor project' signals things are still on the up in Aberfoyle, he said. "It's not easy [post Covid], but it's not all grim."

Local councillor Martin Earl said you could be forgiven for thinking 'these past few months would have dealt a blow from which such places would struggle to recover from.'

The truth was 'far from it', he said. "The community spirit, support for local businesses and the determination to pull on through is what we have seen in spades," he added. "Aberfoyle, its people and the businesses it supports is in good shape and is going to get better and better. Responsible visitors are welcome and always will be."

Across in Maggie's Aberfoyle Kitchen, business is now booming and the shop has opened seven days a week for the past three weeks.

"We are getting a lot of visitors from all over the UK," Mr Taylor said. "Last weekend was the busiest day of the year so far. It's fantastic for us. We are getting a lot of visitors from Ireland and Wales, as well as Scotland. It's quite heartening."

During the leaner Covid times the business adapted and started stocking high quality Scottish gifts to add to their income and Mr Taylor said it was 'working well for us.'

How long the summer trade will last, however, is something that is worrying everyone.

"We are now looking at surviving this winter and then building on that," he added. "No one knows what will happen but I think we'll be ok."